Scottie Scheffler spotted practicing in Augusta 

Scottie Scheffler is currently in Georgia for the upcoming Masters this week. The defending champion was recently spotted practicing at Augusta National.
He also presented the awards for the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship winners at Augusta National on Sunday. NUCLR Golf shared his snaps from the iconic course on their X account on Sunday.
This week Scheffler will be looking to defend his title at the Masters. However, if he wants to achieve that he has a tall order to beat in the form of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas etc.
However, before the World No. 1 walks down the hallowed greens on Thursday this week, he will host the Champions dinner on Tuesday at the Augusta National. The Masters will take place from April 10th to 13th, 2025. The iconic tournament will also herald in the Major season of the year.
What are Scottie Scheffler's odds at the 2025 Masters?
After an extraordinary 2024 season, Scottie Scheffler had to sit out of several initial tournaments in 2025 owing to a freak hand injury. He made his return to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He was last seen at the Houston Open last week where he placed T2 behind Min Woo Lee. The 28-year-old was one stroke behind the Australian golfer after carding a total score of 19-under.
However, he is the favorite to win the 2025 Masters with +400 odds in his favor. Rory McIlroy is trailing him with +650 odds. Here is the full list of odds and predictions for the 2025 Masters (via CBS):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2100
- Justin Thomas +2400
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3100
- Jordan Spieth +3200
- Patrick Cantlay +3200
- Tyrrell Hatton +3300
- Joaquin Niemann +3300
- Shane Lowry +3800
- Tommy Fleetwood +3900
- Will Zalatoris +4900
- Cameron Smith +5000
- Tony Finau +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Dustin Johnson +5500
- Maverick McNealy +5500
- Jason Day +6000
- Viktor Hovland +6500
- Tom Kim +6500
- Sahith Theegala +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- Robert MacIntyre +7000
- Wyndham Clark +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Max Homa +7500
- Sam Burns +7500
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +8500
- Cameron Young +8500
- Min Woo Lee +8500
- Rickie Fowler +8500
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Justin Rose +10000
- Max Greyserman +10000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
- Sergio Garcia +12000
- Davis Thompson +12000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
- Adam Scott +13000
- Si Woo Kim +13000
- Brian Harman +13000
- Keegan Bradley +14000
- Taylor Pendrith +14000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Jake Knapp +16000
- Nick Dunlap +16000
- Thriston Lawrence +16000
- Byeong Hun An +18000
- Cameron Davis +19000
- Harris English +19000
- Phil Mickelson +20000