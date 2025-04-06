Scottie Scheffler spotted practicing in Augusta 

Scottie Scheffler is currently in Georgia for the upcoming Masters this week. The defending champion was recently spotted practicing at Augusta National.

He also presented the awards for the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship winners at Augusta National on Sunday. NUCLR Golf shared his snaps from the iconic course on their X account on Sunday.

This week Scheffler will be looking to defend his title at the Masters. However, if he wants to achieve that he has a tall order to beat in the form of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas etc.

However, before the World No. 1 walks down the hallowed greens on Thursday this week, he will host the Champions dinner on Tuesday at the Augusta National. The Masters will take place from April 10th to 13th, 2025. The iconic tournament will also herald in the Major season of the year.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds at the 2025 Masters?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Masters (Source: Imagn)

After an extraordinary 2024 season, Scottie Scheffler had to sit out of several initial tournaments in 2025 owing to a freak hand injury. He made his return to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He was last seen at the Houston Open last week where he placed T2 behind Min Woo Lee. The 28-year-old was one stroke behind the Australian golfer after carding a total score of 19-under.

However, he is the favorite to win the 2025 Masters with +400 odds in his favor. Rory McIlroy is trailing him with +650 odds. Here is the full list of odds and predictions for the 2025 Masters (via CBS):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3100

Jordan Spieth +3200

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Shane Lowry +3800

Tommy Fleetwood +3900

Will Zalatoris +4900

Cameron Smith +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Dustin Johnson +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Jason Day +6000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8500

Cameron Young +8500

Min Woo Lee +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Patrick Reed +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Sergio Garcia +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Keegan Bradley +14000

Taylor Pendrith +14000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Jake Knapp +16000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +19000

Phil Mickelson +20000

