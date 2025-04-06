"I'm not thinking about peaking" - Bryson DeChambeau opens up on his mentality ahead of the 2025 Masters at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau is currently playing at LIV Golf Miami which is being held at the Trump National Doral. After two rounds of golf in this event, DeChambeau has managed to capture the lead and looks like a solid favorite to win the event in Round 3 on Sunday.

However, before he plays that round, DeChambeau attended a press conference after his heroic display on Saturday. During this press conference, the 2024 U.S. Open winner was told his game was peaking at the right time. He was asked if he was happy and what did he need to improve upon.

Bryson DeChambeau answered (via ASAP Sport):

"Yeah, I appreciate that perspective. I'm not thinking about peaking or anything. I'm just thinking about how do I get better; what little things can I work on to be better. You can always get better, and that's kind of the mentality I take into these major championships, these LIV events, how do I just keep getting better, and sometimes I'm not there, I don't have anything and I don't know what's going on for whatever reason, but as I'm getting a little bit older, I'm learning how to stay on track a lot more, be more consistently on track.

He also added:

"So going into next week it's going to be more of the same of how do I get a little bit better; how do I start the ball on the correct line with the right curvature for a certain wind; for certain pin locations how do I place the ball in a certain position; how do I have better speed control in windy conditions; how do I adjust for that on the greens when I feel a gust and work with it. So really comfortable with that for next week is a key goal of mine, and just going to take it as-is and continue to work hard on my game."

Bryson DeChambeau has never won The Masters at Augusta. Until now, he has only won the U.S. Open on two occasions. While his most latest U.S. Open victory was in 2024, the first time he won this prestigious competition was in 2020.

Given he hasn't won the Masters until now, there will be eyes on DeChambeau when he plays at Augusta this year. But before that, the American golfer will be focused to win his first LIV Golf event at Miami this year.

What time will Bryson DeChambeau tee off in Round 3 of LIV Golf Miami and whom will he be paired with?

Round 3 of LIV Golf Miami on Sunday will determine who wins this competition. For this round, fans will see a shotgun start at 12:05 PM ET. The competition's solo leader, Bryson DeChambeau, will be paired with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Here is a detailed look at the pairings:

Hole 1 - Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

Hole 1 - Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 2 - Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Dean Burmester

Hole 3 - Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Cameron Tringale

Hole 4 - Peter Uihlein, Tom McKibbin, Lucas Herbert

Hole 17 - Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Cameron Smith

Hole 16 - Jason Kokrak, David Puig, Carlos Ortiz

Hole 5 - Harold Varner III, Luis Masaveu, Young-han Song

Hole 6 - Taylor Gooch, Yubin Jang, Caleb Surratt

Hole 7 - Ian Poulter, Matt Jones, Sebastian Munoz

Hole 8 - Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 9 - Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson

Hole 10 - Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield, Brendan Steele

Hole 11 - Thomas Pieters, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell

Hole 12 - Adrian Meronk, Martin Kaymer, Frederik Kjettrup

Hole 13 - Matthew Wolff, Tyrrell Hatton, Ben Campbell

Hole 14 - Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Anthony Kim

Hole 15 - Chieh-Po Lee, Richard Bland, Branden Grace

