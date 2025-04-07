Augusta National shuts gates early: Monday practice canceled due to weather

The first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament will kick off at Augusta National golf course on Thursday, April 10, and patrons are eagerly looking forward to the event. However, the practice rounds started on Monday, April 7, had to be suspended due to the weather.

Every year, patrons gather at Augusta National to watch some of the best golfers in the world compete for The Masters title. The prestigious event was established in 1934 and is one of the four Majors in professional golf.

Following the suspension of the practice round, Augusta National officially put out an announcement saying that the golf club would no longer be open to patrons on Monday due to the inclement weather. The announcement read:

“Due to the inclement weather and current forecast, Augusta National Golf Club will not reopen to our patrons on Monday. Purchasers of Monday practice round tickets will be sent refunds in May and will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase 2026 Monday practice round tickets. Further information will be included at the time of the refund.” (Via X)

The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Riley, also extended his apologies for the untimely closure of the gates, saying that the safety of everyone remains a priority.

“We are disappointed our patrons could not fully enjoy today’s practice round, but the safety of everyone at Augusta National is our highest priority and was the determining factor in the decision to cancel. We look forward to welcoming back our Monday patrons next year, as well as celebrating a wonderful 89th Masters Tournament ahead of us this week,” Riley said. (Via X)

There are two more practice rounds scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The main tournament will begin on April 10 and conclude on April 13.

2025 Masters at Augusta National: Full schedule

The Masters begins with practice rounds before the main event begins. There will also be a Champions dinner and a Masters par-three contest.

Here’s a look at what the schedule for the Masters Week looks like:

Monday, April 7: Players arrive/First practice round

Tuesday, April 8: Second practice round & Masters Champions dinner

Wednesday, April 9: Third practice round & Masters par-three contest

Thursday, April 10: First round of the tournament

Friday, April 11: Second round of the tournament

Thursday, April 12: Third round of the tournament

Friday, April 13: Final round of the tournament followed by the green jacket ceremony

Last year, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler won The Masters tournament with 11-under. Four strokes behind him, Ludvig Aberg settled for second place with seven-under. Aberg was followed by Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood, who all tied for T3.

This year, Scheffler will tee off at the Masters in an attempt to defend his title. Other top golfers such as four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau will also be in the field.

