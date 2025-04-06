Bryson DeChambeau gets honest on “heaven” at The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau shared his thoughts on what he looks forward to the most about The Masters during a press conference at the LIV Golf Miami event. The Masters is just around the corner and the Bryson will be teeing it up at Augusta next week.

Currently playing at the LIV Golf event in Miami, Bryson is in the lead as he looks to build momentum ahead of The Masters. He joined the Saudi-backed golf league in June 2022 and leads the LIV team Crushers GC.

Bryson DeChambeau - LIV Golf Miami - Day Two - Source: Getty

At a recent press conference in Miami via Golf Digest, Bryson got candid about what part of The Masters Tournament he looks forward to and is most excited about.

"I honestly love the atmosphere. It's one of the most peaceful places."

Describing his favorite moment at Augusta, he said:

"My favorite moment is when the sun is kind of setting and everybody's kind of gotten off the golf course, and you're just hitting golf balls by yourself. You see the sun setting, the sun going down. It's like heaven."

He added:

"That's what I look forward to a lot, coming in next week, other than playing well and giving myself a chance. I really enjoy those moments after the round, practising hard into the night."

Bryson DeChambeau will be eyeing for his first Masters title, having finished T6 last year.

Bryson DeChambeau's career wins and records

Bryson DeChambeau turned pro in 2016 and has total of 13 career wins across all the tours.

The 31-year-old has won the US Open twice - in 2020 and 2024. During his Amateur days, he won NCAA Division I Championship and the US Open Amateur, both in the year 2015. He was the fifth player to claim both the victories in the same year.

Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open 2024 after his win - Source: Getty

Moreover, these titles along with his US Open win made him only the third player to have won these three tournaments, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Bryson is popularly known as The Scientist owing to his unique and analytical approach towards the game of golf. He is also one of the longest drivers in the sport.

DeChambeau switched to LIV Golf in 2022, and has won two individual tournaments and has led his team Crushers GC to the team championship in 2023. His teammates include - Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri.

GOLF: SEP 2023 LIV Golf League Chicago - Source: Getty

Having finished at the sixth position at The Masters last year, DeChambeau will be determined to contend for the title this time around.

