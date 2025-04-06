Bryson DeChambeau debates Round 2 of LIV Golf Miami being the second-most difficult in tour history

LIV Golf Miami is currently underway at the Trump National Doral, and two-time Major Championship winner Bryson DeChambeau is competing in it. After the second round, DeChambeau admitted that the round may have been the most difficult one he’s ever played in LIV Golf.

DeChambeau turned pro in 2016 and has nine PGA Tour wins. He also has three European Tour wins and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2022, the 31-year-old pro golfer left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league. Since joining, he has secured two wins in the league— one in Greenbrier and one in Chicago.

Bryson DeChambeau is taking on the famous Blue Monster Course alongside his Crushers GC teammates Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri. During a press conference, DeChambeau was asked if he agreed with the opinion that the second round was the second-most difficult round in LIV history, and he replied:

“This should be No. 1. If not, it's right up there. It's the same stature. Was it Andalucía, the first round 2024? Yeah, it was right up there. I just think with the water everywhere -- Andalucía you could kind of get away with it in certain places. Here you can't get away with it. You make a double-cross or something, it's in the water and you're making double. I don't know; it's up there,” Bryson DeChambeau said. (Via ASAP Sports)

When talking about his round, he also mentioned that although it was a “test of golf,” he still enjoyed it.

“Yeah, what a test of golf out there. There was so many times out there where I felt like par was the best number it could possibly be out there on that hole, 14 being one of them. I don't know how anybody birdied 14. No. 11, I mean, that's a tough hole to birdie. 3, don't know how anybody birdied that. I almost did, but still,” the LIV Golf star said.

“I certainly enjoyed it. It was a great test. G-Bo and I were patient. We focused on the wind. We made sure we put it in the right places most of the time besides 11, but that's okay, we'll figure that one out after, and we did pretty well,” he added.

Bryson DeChambeau finished the second round of LIV Golf Miami in the lead with five-under. Sergio Garcia finished in second place with three-under.

“You can always be better”: Bryson DeChambeau opens up about preparing for the 2025 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is getting ready to tee off in the prestigious Masters Tournament, where he will compete against several top golfers. When asked about how he was feeling concerning the upcoming event, he said that he was only thinking of how to get better.

“I'm not thinking about peaking or anything. I'm just thinking about how do I get better; what little things can I work on to be better. You can always get better, and that's kind of the mentality I take into these major championships,” Bryson DeChambeau said.

The 31-year-old American golfer has won the U.S. Open twice– in 2020 and 2024. He has yet to secure a win in the other three Majors, but he was second in the 2024 PGA Championship and sixth in the 2024 Masters.

