Scottie Scheffler’s son receives Nike gear ahead of The Masters

Scottie Scheffler will walk in to Augusta National on April 10 as the defending champion. He will be attempting to accomplish the difficult feat of winning two consecutive Masters titles. Ahead of the event, his son Bennett received some gear from Nike.

Scheffler shared an Instagram story about a gift box he received from the American athletic footwear and apparel brand. The company that sponsors the world's top ranked golfer sent him a box for his infant son Bennett to wear at the Masters. The box featured sneakers, t-shirts, shorts, a sweater with Scheffler written on it, and a bag with Masters logo.

The defending Masters champion thanked Nike on his Instagram story. Scheffler shared a picture of the box with the following message:

"Thank you @nike for making sure Bennett is ready for this week."

Scottie Scheffler's Instagram story for Nike (Image Via: @scottie.scheffler)

Bennett, who was born in May 2024, has been seen on the golf course supporting his father at a number of tournaments. He has been seen at tournaments like the 2024 Memorial Tournament, the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the 2024 Travelers Championship.

After the above-mentioned story, it appears that the Scheffler family will be at The Masters 2025 to support Scottie's bid to retain his title.

Scottie Scheffler is already at Augusta National to practice for The Masters

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Every year, the defending champion undoubtedly faces a difficult mindset going into a major tournament. Scottie Scheffler is will be looking to win his third Masters title this year.

Billy Troy, golf fitness physio, recently updated fans on Scheffler's preparations for Augusta. Troy revealed that the 28-year-old has been working hard in preparation for the first major of the year. He wrote on his Instagram:

"Prior to the tournament, load should be decreased, and a full range of motion is a key focus. Complete rest isn't suggested as you may have symptoms of detraining. Training consistency leads to better movement, more strength, and decreased injury risk."

Scheffler was also spotted at Augusta National for a practice round on April 6. He was also seen presenting awards to the winners of the Drive, Chip, and Putt championships.

Only three players have successfully defended the Masters title. They are Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1966), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990), and Tiger Woods (2001, 2002). Scottie Scheffler will be determined to add his name to this historic list.

