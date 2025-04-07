$1.3Bn-worth Tiger Woods launches campaign to make golf at Augusta affordable

Tiger Woods is regarded to be one of the most successful golfers in the history of the sport. He has managed to garner a net worth of around $1.3 billion in his nearly three decades of professional career (per Forbes). Apart from grabbing 82 wins on the PGA Tour, he has also contributed to the sport in several ways.

Ad

He might not have been in his best form over the last few years, but he still continues to make a big impact in golf. After launching his tech league TGL earlier this year, Woods is on to another new endeavor to make golf better.

While playing a round of golf with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley in 2024 ahead of The Masters, Woods learned about the club’s upcoming plans to renovate a historic municipal course in Augusta, one that had long served the city’s working-class and Black communities.

Ad

Trending

According to Ridley, Woods showed immediate interest, which led to further discussions and ultimately Monday’s announcement. Woods will design a new nine-hole par-3 course short course as part of the renovation at the former Augusta Municipal Golf Course, and his foundation will also establish a TGR Learning Lab which will provide local students access to education and other opportunities.

With this project, the five-time Masters winner is deepening his connection to the city where he has celebrated some of the most iconic moments of his career.

Ad

“We also recognize the importance of deepening Tiger’s legacy in Augusta and with the Masters,” Ridley said, “and this we felt was an enduring way that we could be forever connected with Tiger and all he’s done at the Masters and now all that he’s going to be doing in this community.”

Ad

Tiger Woods shared in a statement that this project will help more people gain access to "fun and affordable golf".

"My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta. This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality," he said.

Ad

Ad

Not a lot has been revealed about this Tiger Woods-led project so far. But some information was given as part of the announcement.

Everything that has been reported about Tiger Woods’ brand-new project

Fred Ridley made the announcement about Augusta National funding the renovation of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, locally known as the Patch due to the old vegetable gardens that once bordered the grounds.

Ad

Tiger Woods - Source: Imagn

The Patch, Augusta’s municipal golf course, closed in late December to begin a 15-month renovation led by architects Tom Fazio and Beau Welling. Located next to the airport where many Masters players arrive by private jet, the course is expected to reopen in April of next year.

Ad

When it does, it will feature a brand-new short course designed by one of the game’s legends. The short course, named the Loop at the Patch, pays tribute to the Augusta National caddies who once gathered there to play. A privilege they were not afforded at the famed club just a few miles away.

Do you think Tiger Woods’ new project will be a success? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More