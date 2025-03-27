Tiger Woods makes his feelings clear on his mentality that started Sun Day Red: "I was the only one in the gym"

Tiger Woods' golf apparel company, Sun Day Red, has become increasingly popular since its launch in February 2024. The company is based around Wood's tradition of wearing a red shirt in the final round of golf tournaments, which are typically held on Sundays. Woods has worn red on Sundays since his amateur golfing days.

Ad

Woods' red colors have become a staple of his legend. Arguably the greatest golfer of all time got to where he was by hard work. He is tied for first on the all-time PGA Tour wins list with Sam Snead at 82. He's second in Major titles, only behind Jack Nicklaus.

In a video posted on X by Sun Day Red on Wednesday, March 26, Tiger Woods explained his mentality and what made him dominant at his craft.

Ad

Trending

"My confidence starts in the gym. And so If I feel like I'm fit, I'm stronger, that I will be able to outlast you in hot, difficult environments, I though that golf was sport. It wasn't a leisurely activity. I was serious about it. And so when I first came out on Tour, I was the only one in the gym. And I just kept doing it at the pro level," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods is known for his incessant work ethic and commitment to physical fitness. The 15-time Major champion revolutionized golf and helped bring in a generation of professional golfers passionate about physical fitness and strength training.

Golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau invest heavily in physical fitness training, and it's safe to say that it has been a successful journey for them.

Tiger Woods is unlikely to play professionally this year

Tiger Woods at TGL match JUP v ATL (via Getty)

Tiger Woods has been in the news lately, but not for golf reasons. He recently announced that he was in a romantic relationship with Venessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife

Ad

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he wrote on X, accompanied with photos of him and Venessa Trump.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Trump, the daughter of Venessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., attended the Genesis Invitational with Tiger in February.

Tiger Woods likely won't be playing professionally this year. He announced on social media on March 11 that he had ruptured his Achilles and underwent surgery. The recovery time could vary, but in many cases it takes athletes a year or longer to recover.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods' play has been inconsistent since his near-fatal car accident in February of 2021. Since the accident, he hasn't played more than five PGA Tour events in a season.

While Tiger Woods has made the cut at some of the tournaments he's played in since the car accident, including Majors, he hasn't contended in any tournaments. It will be interesting to see if or what events he plays in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback