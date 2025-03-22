Justin Thomas gets candid about Tiger Woods’ injury – “It's a tough recovery”

Justin Thomas opened up about Tiger Woods' injury in the post-round press conference of the 2025 Valspar Championship. The 15-time Major winner ruptured his left Achilles while practicing at his home earlier this month. He had a special surgery for it and has been recovering.

Meanwhile, this week, the PGA Tour players have been playing at the Valspar Championship, which had its second round on Friday, March 21. Justin Thomas is also playing in the event, and during a press conference on Friday, the two-time Major winner was asked about Woods' injuries.

In response, Thomas said (via ASAP Sports):

"Injuries are a bummer and it's a tough recovery, but unfortunately he's been through a lot of 'em and had his fair share of injuries, but all of us will be there for him and support him when we need to."

Tiger Woods' injuries have kept him away from the greens for quite some time now. His last official PGA Tour outing came at The Open Championship in July 2024. He played the two rounds of 79 and 77 and missed the cut.

He played at the 2024 PNC Championship and also in the TGL tournaments held in the last three months. However, he has yet to play his first official PGA Tour event of the season.

Tiger Woods was preparing to start off his 2025 season on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational last month but decided to withdraw following the sad demise of his mother, Kultida. Fans were expecting him to play at The Players Championship, which concluded on March 17, but his injury has further delayed his return to the greens.

Fred Couples provides an update on Tiger Woods' injury

Fred Couples, a great friend of Tiger Woods, was asked about the five-time Masters winner's injury during the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic this week. Couples said Woods was doing fine and might return to play this year.

Speaking of Tiger Woods, Couples said (via PGA Tour):

“He’s in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles.......He’ll be fine. It’s such a bummer because people think, ‘When’s he going to play? He was scheduled to play a few events, not a ton, but a few. And you know his mother's passing away would slow anyone down. But he’s my man, and texting him is a lot of fun.”

The Masters could be the event where fans might see Tiger Woods playing. However, the 49-year-old has so far not provided any update on his schedule for the year.

In his statement on social media, released on March 12, Woods remarked that he was focused on his recovery and rehab but had nothing to say about his schedule.

