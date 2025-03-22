Who is Kai Trump? Meet President Donald Trump's $1.2 million NIL-valued grandaughter making waves in high school golf 

Class of 2026 Miami commit Kai Madison Trump is the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump. She plays women's golf for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Kai holds the No.1 rank in the HS women's golf NIL rank, per On3.

Kai Trump boasts a NIL deal worth $1.2 million and ranks No. 4 in the top 10 valuations in women's NIL 100 club. She is only behind LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne ($4.1 million), LSU WBB player Flau'Jae Johnson ($1.5 million) and UConn WBB player Paige Bueckers ($1.5 million), per On3.

Last year in December, she had inked a NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards. As per her deal, the pack of cards is sold for $199.99, and each pack contains one random autograph card.

"Kai Trump Autograph Pack. Featuring ultra-low parallels and rare inscriptions," read the caption.

On Feb. 20, 2025, she signed another NIL deal with TaylorMade Golf, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy.

TaylorMade Golf manufactures golf equipment and apparel. She announced her collaboration in an Instagram video.

"What's up, guys? I am Kai Trump, and I am officially partnering up with TaylorMade," she announced on her Instagram.

In August 2024, she announced her commitment to the University of Miami on her social media handle.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."

She thanked her grandfather, President Donald Trump, for his support as well.

“I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support … I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

"Golf has always been a massive part of my life": Kai Trump on her golf career

Daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Kai began playing golf when her mother gave Kai her first golf club at the age of two. She has been playing golf for 13 years now.

"Golf has always been a massive part of my life and is my biggest passion. I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course. I hope to continue my athletic career at the college level," said Kai Trump as per her Sports Recruit biography.

In October last year, Benjamin's high school girls' varsity team clinched the district title at Trump International West Palm Beach, scoring 320 (+28) against Oxbridge Academy.

Kai shot an 84 (+11) to secure the win and was Benjamin's third-best finisher. At the Florida Class 1A state championship last November, Kai shot a 75 (4-over) in the second round at 13-over, scoring 49th place overall.

Kai Trump hits rock bottom at the Junior Invitational 2025

However, during the ongoing Junior Invitational 2025 event, things have turned a bit downhill. Kai Trump has struggled to raise the bar.

This four-day event is touted as the most prestigious event in junior golf. In the first round, Kai shot 89 (17-over) and turned up at the last spot in a field of 24 girls. She carded seven bogeys, two double-bogeys, a triple bogey, a quadruple bogey and a birdie.

Moving onto the second round, Kai improved and shot 79 (7-over), but remained on the bottom chart. In the third round, she registered 83 (11-over) and carded eight bogeys and two double bogeys, with no improvement in her rank.

For the 2024-25 season, she is ranked among Florida's top 200 girls varsity golfers, averaging 39.1 across 15 rounds.

Kai Trump: The White House vlogger

Being the granddaughter of the US Prez has its perks. From getting access to the cockpit of Trump Force One to a rocket launch with billionaire Elon Musk, Kai enjoys privileges that are normally inaccessible to your everyday influencer.

She even documented the behind-the-scenes at the Mar-a-Lago in the campaign war room on election night as well as the inauguration ceremony.

Kate Anderson Brower, who has authored books on the White House and First Ladies, describes Kai's social media content as genuine.

"Kai serves a unique role because she humanizes her grandfather in a way that feels very authentic. And frankly, because of his harsh stances on so many issues, he can use that softening,” per Washington Post.

She boasts 1.6 million followers and 2.9 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. Additionally, she has 1.07 subscribers on YouTube. With such an immense following, she holds considerable sway on the Genz and her access to the White House makes her content riveting.

