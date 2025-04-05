"Tiger Woods is great, but Jack Nicklaus is the GOAT" - Fans laud Golden Bear after his insane putting skills display

Fans on social media reacted to Jack Nicklaus' amazing swing during the 2025 Valero Texas Open while comparing him to Tiger Woods. The American legendary golfer, also nicknamed 'Golden Bear', took a few shots at this week's PGA Tour event.

Ahead of next week's Masters, the Tour players have been playing this week in Texas. The tournament had started on Thursday and during its second round on Friday, April 4, with Jack Nicklaus taking to the greens and playing a shot.

The PGA Tour shared a video of the 18-time major winner on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption:

"Jack Nicklaus stopped by @ValeroTXOpen this afternoon ... And decided to sink a putt for good measure"

Fans took the comment section to compare Nicklaus with Tiger Woods, calling the Golden Bear the "real GOAT."

"The man the myth the legend. Tiger is great, but Jack is the GOAT," a fan wrote.

"This is what great players are made of," another fan wrote.

"The real GOAT," one more fan added.

More fans praised Nicklaus and expressed their reaction in the comments section, with one fan writing:

"Great to see him on the course.....grew up watching him," a fan commented.

"Jack Nicklaus is the greatest golfer of all time and there is a Grand Canyon between him and the other golfers," a fan said.

"Jack is just simply the greatest to ever do it," another fan added.

Jack Nicklaus, who won the Masters six times in his career, is also eligible to play at the Major but retired from the game two decades ago.

Is Tiger Woods playing at The Masters 2025?

Tiger Woods is eligible to play at the Masters 2025 as the former champion of the event, but will not be playing in the event. The American golfer has been recovering from his Achilles surgery and is still on break.

Woods was initially preparing to start the 2025 PGA Tour season at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew from that event. And then, last month, he opened up about his surgery by sharing a post on his X account.

Meanwhile, recently Tiger Woods played an April Fool's prank with his fans on social media. On his X (formerly Twitter) account on April 1, Woods revealed that he would be playing at the Masters next week:

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

...but quickly shared another post, writing:

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10 to 13.

