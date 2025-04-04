Tiger Woods to remain "exclusive spokesperson" of a popular trading card and collectibles company

Popular trading card and collectibles company, Upper Deck, announced on Thursday that they have extended their partnership with Tiger Woods. The "greatest golfer of all-time" will continue to be the company's "exclusive spokesperson".

Ad

Upper Deck sold a line of special collectibles and signed memorablia from Woods. With the extension of the partnership, these items will continue being a part of the Upper Deck Exclusives collection. The company announced the news on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Woods had initially signed with Upper Deck all the way back in 2000 for $15M. At the time, the ace golfer had won four Major Championships consecutively, a period that went on to be historically known as the 'Tiger Slam'.

The terms of the renewed association have been kept under wraps as of now.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship" - Upper Deck President on extending partnership with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters (Source: Imagn)

Upper Deck and Tiger Woods have been associated for almost the entirety of the latter's professional career. Jason Masherah, the President of Upper Deck, recently spoke about extending the company's partnership with Woods.

Ad

"We've been fortunate to work alongside Tiger for nearly his entire professional career, helping create connections with fans and celebrate moments throughout his historic journey with our collectibles," Masherah said via Forbes.

He further added:

"Tiger Woods fans across the globe have collected the authentic and innovative products we've created together. We look forward to continuing our relationship and building products dedicated to Tiger’s historic legacy,"

The special Tiger Woods memorablia available on Upper Deck's exclusive line includes signed posters, T-shirts, SI framed covers, pinflags from various iconic tournaments, caps, golf shoes from Nike's Tiger Woods collection, etc. They are available on Upper Deck's website, with prices starting at $3,999.99.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback