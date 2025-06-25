Brandel Chamblee sounds off on Golf course architecture 'brands'

Brandel Chamblee sounded off about golf course architectural brands. Chamblee never shied away from stating his thoughts on social media platforms. Recently, a golf netizen asked Chamblee to pick a golf architecture brand, and in response, the former commentator shared something grave about the entire golf architecture industry.

Chamblee shared his thoughts on how the brands used similar architectural designs to craft the courses for both professional and recreational levels on his X account. He added that the brands didn't have any new ideas. His words read:

“Golf course architecture “brands” because they all speak the same arcane language and don’t know the difference between the need to build golf courses for recreational players and how to set them up for professional players. The player they rage against is literally the player their collective ideas, augments.”

In the past, Brandel Chamblee commented on the course management at the 2025 Chevron Championship. He shared how the misplacement of grandstands behind the 18th green cost Ariya Jutanugarn a major tournament title as she hit her final hole that ended up in a bogey.

Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood’s play at the Travelers Championship

Brandel Chamblee shared a post on X on Monday talking about his thoughts on the Travelers Championship last week. The TPC River Highlands saw tough competition last week, and Tommy Fleetwood almost won his first PGA Tour event title if he had maintained his first-place position on the leaderboard in the fourth round as well.

The golfer maintained his place until round 3, and in the last round, his form faltered, and Bradley came up as the winner. Recently, Chamblee shared his opinion about Fleetwood and Bradley’s performance, and his words were:

“Tommy Fleetwood’s short putt on the 18th hole of the @TravelersChamp clearly hit something that caused it to dart right and miss. On the @GolfCentral set last night, after he won, Keegan Bradley told @RichLernerGC and me that Fleetwood’s putt “broke” more than he thought, but that he —from almost the exact same line—played less break because he believed his read over what he had just seen.”

Brandel Chamblee ended by stating that he felt bad for Fleetwood's loss on the greens. However, he acknowledged that Keegan Bradley played well on the last holes and that Bradley reversed his fate by his play.

In the last round, Fleetwood shot 72, which was the highest score in a single round of all the low scores he had throughout the tournament. The golfer carded one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. On the other hand, Bradley shot 68 in the fourth round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

