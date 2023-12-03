“BRB ordering a calf-sleeve”: Tiger Woods’ ‘drip’ causes a stir on the internet as golf fans lose their cool 

Tiger Woods has looked good physically on his return to the courses. However, he has not failed to worry his fans. Woods was pictured wearing a calf sleeve on his right leg and was also seen rubbing his calf during the third round at the Hero World Challenge, and this did not go unnoticed by golf fans online.

The PGA Tour posted a picture of Tiger Woods when he arrived at the Albany Golf Club to participate in the fourth round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday, December 3. Woods was seen wearing shorts, with the leg sleeve in place and visible.

Expand Tweet

This post quickly went viral in the golf world, with more than 1.3 million views in just three hours. Fans reacted in the most varied ways to Tiger Woods' arrival.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"BRB ordering a calf sleeve"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How is the fourth round going for Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge?

Woods began the fourth and decisive round of the Hero World Challenge with a score of -1, 16 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. He made par on hole one but struggled on the next hole.

On hole 2 (177 yards, par 3), Tiger Woods reached the right fairway with his first shot and tried to find the green with the second. But his shot failed to overcome a slope and rolled back to his starting position.

With his third shot, Woods did reach the green, but missed a six-foot putt for a bogey and had to settle for a double bogey.

Woods recovered and made birdies on 3th, 5th, and 6th, and a bogey on 8th, coming out of the front nine playing for even par. The start of the back nine followed suit, as he made par on the 10th.

On Sunday, Woods reached a longest drive of 329 yards and an average driving distance of 301 yards. His driving accuracy is better than the previous day (57%), while his Greens in Regulations is also higher (60%).

Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the tournament with a score of -16 at the 5th hole. Sepp Straka caught up with Matt Fitzpatrick and are currently tied in second place.