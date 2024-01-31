Breaking: Lucas Herbert joins Cam Smith’s LIV Golf team

Lucas Herbert has officially signed on to a new LIV Golf team. The star golfer was pictured recently in Rippers GC gear and now the move is official: he's a member of Cam Smith's team as of today. The team's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared the news.

Expand Tweet

The golfer joins another Australian in Smith. The roster now features all Australian golfers, something that the newest addition is quite pleased about. Herbert said via Golf Monthly:

“I’m very excited to team up with Cam on the all-Aussie Ripper GC squad this season. This is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to begin this part of my career. I’m looking forward to teeing it up this week in Mayakoba and of course playing in front of our home country crowd in Adelaide in a few months."

The chance to play at home in Australia was a big factor for Cameron Smith's decision to head over to LIV Golf. It took some time, but they debuted at Adelaide last year. Now, that's something the newest teammate of Smith's is looking forward to.

Lucas Herbert is ready to join Rippers Golf Club in LIV Golf

Lucas Herbert has been a pro golfer since 2015. He would make a solid addition to the current roster as he has about eight years of worldwide competition under his belt, including a pretty big 2020 Dubai Desert Classic win. That required him to defeat Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a tense playoff.

Lucas Herbert officially joins LIV Golf

Herbert also won the 2021 Irish Open and took a PGA Tour victory in October of that year. Ironically, two fellow LIV players were right behind him on the leaderboard at the Bermuda Championship in Patrick Reed and Danny Lee.

Herbert earned another win recently on the DP World Tour and now lands on LIV Golf, hoping to take his career to new heights. He's a brand new entry to the league, so he has freshly defected from the PGA Tour.

There's been an influx of talent recently to LIV, which has added Jon Rahm, Tyrell Hatton and now World No. 82 Herbert. Adrian Meronk has also joined, so LIV is doing quite well in the additions section right now.

The new season for all these golfers commences this week in Mexico.