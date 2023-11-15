BREAKING: Rory McIlroy hands in shock resignation from the PGA Tour policy board

Rory McIlroy has handed in a shock resignation from the PGA Tour policy board, citing professional and personal reasons.

McIlroy has been part of a twelve-member board since 2022 and also served as a Player Advisory Council member for three years before that. During his tenure, he witnessed many significant challenges, such as the impact of COVID-19 and the emergence of the rival LIV Golf.

In his official statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Tuesday, November 14, that the Northern Irishman is no longer part of the Tour's policy board. He stated, as per the PGA Tour:

"I wanted to inform you that Rory Mcllroy has resigned from the PGA TOUR Policy Board. Rory's resignation letter, which he sent to the full Board late this afternoon, clearly stated that the difficult decision was made due to professional and personal commitments."

"I hope you will join me in thanking Rory for his dedication and commitment to the TOUR - first as a three-year member (2019-21) of the Player Advisory Council, including as PAC Chairman in 2021, and the last two years (2022-23) as a Player Director on the Policy Board. "

Monahan thanked the four-time major champion for his vital contributions in shaping the tour's success over the past two years and also for offering thoughtful and impactful opinions.

Monahan further wrote:

"Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory - and all of his fellow Player Directors - have invested in the TOUR during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family."

Expand Tweet

For the 34-year-old golfer, the two-year tenure as a PGA Tour policy board member was not a smooth ride. He was pitted against a Saudi-backed circuit as the face of the tour. As a result, he faced most of the questions and criticisms and also strained his relationships with several prominent names in the professional golf community.

During the pre-event press conference of the DP World Tour Championship on Tuesday, November 14, McIlroy expressed that he wasn't enjoying his tenure.

He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"Not what I signed up for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years."

As of now, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Peter Malnati, and Tiger Woods are the five PGA Tour directors. They will elect a player to complete McIlroy's term, which is set to expire at the end of 2024.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

The Northern Irishman will next be seen competing at the DP World Tour Championship, which begins on Thursday, November 16, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates-Earth Course in Dubai. The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings will compete for a purse size of $10 million.

Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship. He has already secured victory in the Race to Dubai season-long race, holding an unassailable lead with only one event remaining.