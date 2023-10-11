BREAKING: Sahith Theegala, Cam Young and Keegan Bradley join hands with Tiger Woods’ TGL

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is finally taking shape as Sahith Theegala, Cam Young and Keegan Bradley have also joined hands with the new venture. The new tech-driven golf league that is all set to be inaugurated in January 2024 recently signed exclusive rights with ESPN.

All set to begin on January 9, there are six teams that will be a part of the league, of which four have been confirmed. Out of the 24 golfers that are expected to make their debut, 19 golfers have now been announced in an exciting roster.

Each team will have a total of four players, and each franchise will be choosing three players to play every match.

Following is the list of golfers who have committed to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL:

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Four of the six franchises for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League announced

Four franchises have been announced till now that will be a part of the TGL:

TGL Atlanta, owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment TGL Boston owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group Los Angeles Golf Club owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, alongside limited partners; the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West TGL New York owned by Steven A. Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures

A fresh take on traditional golf, the league will play two-hour matches which will see head-to-head match-plays in a specially built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Being exclusively aired on ESPN, it will provide a whole new experience for fans.

"TGL is going to be a two-hour presentation unlike anything you have seen before. All players will wear live microphones and viewers will have unprecedented access during competition. It’s an exciting landscape for presenting golf and we look forward to bringing it to fans.”

The new undertaking by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will hope to excite golf fans all around the world.