Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announce dates for inaugural TGL matches after signing deal with ESPN

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's newest tech-driven golf league, TGL, has announced an exclusive deal with ESPN and will be inaugurated in January 2024. Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA Tour made the announcement today with Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President.

The TGL will be streamed on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+. The preview show will happen on December 30, 2023, and the inaugural match for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy run tournament will air on January 9, 2024 during prime time.

Expand Tweet

The second match will again air during prime time on January 16, right after ESPN’s Monday Night Football, NFL Wild Card game. Durant is excited for the TGL to begin, and said via a joint press release:

“Innovation and creativity are core to our ESPN mission and TGL will bring those tenets to life for golf fans. TGL is going to be a two-hour presentation unlike anything you have seen before. All players will wear live microphones and viewers will have unprecedented access during competition. It’s an exciting landscape for presenting golf and we look forward to bringing it to fans.”

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL to feature four teams with pro players wearing live microphones

The TGL will feature four teams, namely,

TGL Atlanta, owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment TGL Boston owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group Los Angeles Golf Club owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, alongside limited partners; the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West TGL New York owned by Steven A. Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures

The TGL will aim to be a tech-driven league, providing golf fans with a new and exciting viewership. This will be a fresh take on the traditional game of golf.

“The two-hour match format has been designed for today’s sports fan, as it’s rooted in the traditions of golf, but adds technical elements that are unique to a modern, sports arena environment.”

A detailed schedule for the inaugural season of the TGL will be released soon. The new undertaking by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is a venture that is being anticipated by golf fans all over the world.