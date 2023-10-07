BREAKING: TaylorMade teases new partnership with $2,600,000,000 F1 giants

TaylorMade Golf Company has recently teased a new partnership with Red Bull Racing in a video released on social media.

The combination of Golf and Formula 1 is an unexpected one when it comes to collaborations. The mysterious video teases the Red Bull racing car along with TaylorMade equipment and golf clubs, bringing about quite an exciting and impressive atmosphere. No other details of the partnership were revealed, building curiosity among members of both the golf and the F1 world.

Red Bull Racing is an F1 team that is worth $2.6 billion, according to Sports Pro Media, and has two drivers on its roster — Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Red Bull is currently a giant in the F1 space, with an estimated revenue of $510 million, with six Constructors and six Drivers Championships.

Red Bull races in F1 under the Austrian license. It has been managed by Christian Horner ever since its inception in 2005. The company has a close relationship with Honda, which used to supply them with engines. While they have now shifted to using their own engines — the Red Bull Powertrains — they will be partnering with Honda again in 2026.

TaylorMade's rich history of partnership with other brands

TaylorMade, on the other hand, is a famous and well-respected golf brand. With the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Tommy Fleetwood as ambassadors, the company is known for its golf equipment, especially used during tournaments.

The company is also an industry leader in innovation and technology and has partnered with Arccos to provide course analytics. In an old statement, TaylorMade Golf CEO David Abeles said:

"As a company founded on performance and pushing the limits of golf club engineering, we strive to provide data-driven solutions to help the modern golfer play better and enjoy the game that much more. Whether it’s implementing technology in the design of golf clubs or developing our own independent archive of golfer statistics, we’re constantly advancing the way we use data."

The TaylorMade and Red Bull racing collaboration is a highly anticipated one, as fans of both sports will be looking forward to seeing the unique collaboration.