BREAKING: Tiger Woods scheduled to speak to media tomorrow

Tiger Woods is slowly but surely making his way back to the sport of golf, and he's set to cement that with an official press conference on Tuesday, November 27, according to Golf Channel. The news comes after he officially announced his return from ankle surgery with an appearance at the upcoming Hero World Classic.

An initial report earlier stated that the legendary golfer is expected to play in six or so regular tournaments in 2024, potentially on top of all the majors.

After withdrawing with injury from The Masters in 2023, Woods had to undergo ankle surgery as it was proving too much for him to consistently deal with even if his appearances were infrequent.

The hope was that Woods would return healthier than he's been in a while and be able to return to form. Things appear to be trending in that direction based on his reported workload for 2024, and he's set to likely answers questions about that and much more tomorrow when he faces the media for the first time in a long while.

Tiger Woods' comeback is officially underway

The 15-time major winner has not played since April after he withdrew after making a record-setting cut at Augusta. He underwent surgery shortly after and has been on the recovery trail ever since.

He was recently spotted practicing on the greens, which was the first time anyone had even seen him swing since The Masters.

Tiger Woods is on the way back

Woods could be a much more active player in 2024, and his press conference slated for Tuesday will likely confirm as much. The 47-year-old appears to be on his way back to the sport he's dominated for over 25 years, and his next press conference might just be an official announcement of such.

There's no indication of what Tiger Woods is going to talk about, but the media will undeniably have quite a few questions for the PGA Tour star. It is unclear exactly what time he will address the media.