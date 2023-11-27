Tiger Woods set to play 5-6 tournaments in 2024, according to reports

Reports have surfaced that Tiger Woods will be returning to the green more frequently in 2024. The star golfer had to undergo surgery and has been on the mend for most of 2023, but it is expected that the golfer will be back for a few tournaments next year. He has already confirmed that he will be involved in the Hero World Challenge.

That would mark his first return to action since he dropped out of the Masters due to injury in April. He then had surgery and has been out since, and not many had a feel on how active he'd be once he returned.

Via NUCLR GOLF on X, Taylor Zarzour has confirmed that the legendary golfer stated he could play in "five to six regular tournaments" now. He cited the lack of pain when walking as a big reason for this.

The swinging of a club and the activities that golf requires took a toll on Woods, but another issue was the sheer amount of walking he had to do. There's a lot of walking in, around and to different holes on an 18-hole course, and Woods believes he can handle that stress much better following his surgery.

Tiger Woods could be a frequent member of PGA Tour in 2024

The report from Zarzour says that the 15-time Major winner will play in up to six regular tournaments, which could range from the WM Phoenix Open to the RSM Classic. These, based on the use of the word "regular" in the report, are likely not counting Majors.

Tiger Woods is on the mend and on the way back

This means that Tiger Woods, who has standing invitations to all Major tournaments viz. the US Open, Open Championship, PGA Championship and Masters, could play in those four as well as six other normal events.

That could result in a workload of 10 appearances in the 2024 calendar year, which would be a major step up from 2023 and even from years when he wasn't recovering from surgery.

Woods may not be in top form and he still has other issues he's been dealing with healthwise, but it appears that he is more than on the way back to being a regular competitor now.