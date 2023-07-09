Brendon Todd: Exploring everything about the American golfer

Brendon Todd surprised everyone by taking the lead following the third round of the 2023 John Deere Classic on Saturday, July 8. He will start the final round one stroke ahead of Adam Schenk and Denny McCarthy.

Todd is a PGA Tour professional golfer from the United States. He had a successful amateur career at the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the team that won the 2005 National Championship.

The American began his professional career on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, where he won the Utah Championship. With this victory, he finished 19th in money and qualified for the PGA Tour in 2009.

Brendon Todd at the John Deere Classic - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Brendon Todd made only five cuts on the PGA Tour during his rookie season and missed out on retaining his card for the following season, forcing him to join the Nationwide Tour in 2010.

Todd competed in qualifying school to return to the PGA Tour and placed 150th on the money list, earning conditional PGA Tour eligibility and full Web.com Tour status.

The American golfer won his second Web.com Tour event at UGA in 2013, which helped him regain his PGA Tour card.

Todd won his first PGA Tour tournament in 2014, the HP Bryon Nelson Championship, by two strokes over Mike Weir. The victory also helped him secure a two-year exemption to the Masters.

In his career, Brendon Todd has won three PGA Tour tournaments and two Korn Ferry competitions.

Brendon Todd's odds to win the 2023 John Deere Classic

Given Brendon Todd's third-round performance, experts feel he can win this week's competitions, with odds of 7/2. Denny McCarthy also has a higher chance of winning the John Deere Classic.

Here are the odds for the John Deere Classic's final round as per Punditfeed:

Brendon Todd: 7/2

Denny McCarthy: 7/2

Adam Schenk: 5/1

Alex Smalley: 11/2

Cameron Young: 12/1

Peter Kuest: 14/1

Chris Kirk: 22/1

J.T. Poston: 28/1

Mark Hubbard: 28/1

Brendon Todd PGA Tour results for the 2022-23 season

Here are the results of all the events Brendon Todd played in the PGA Tour season 2022-23:

Fortinet Championship

Position: T9

Prize money: $218,000.00

Sanderson Farms Championship

Position: CUT

Shriners Children's Open

Position: T28

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Position: T7

Prize money: $316,312.50

World Wide Technology Championship

Position: T53

Prize money: $19,488.67

The RSM Classic

Position: CUT

Sony Open in Hawaii

Position: T21

Prize money: $77,025.00

The American Express

Position: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Position: T2

Prize money: $801,000.00

WM Phoenix Open

Position: CUT

The Genesis Invitational

Position: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T39

Prize money: $70,028.58

THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T27

Prize money: $167,656.25

Valero Texas Open

Position: T53

Prize money: $21,152.33

RBC Heritage

Position: T51

Prize money: $49,133.33

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Position: T26

Prize money: $19,622.33

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T8

Prize money: $525,000.00

PGA Championship

Position: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T57

Prize money: $19,662.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Position: W/D

RBC Canadian Open

Position: T34

Prize money: $47,925.00

Travelers Championship

Position: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: T56

Prize money: $19,888.00

