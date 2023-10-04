“Brewers fans owe Paige Spiranac a great debt”: Sports host credits $3,000,000 golf influencer for saving Milwaukee team’s season

In a bizarre yet convincing statement, Wisconsin sports talk radio host Grant Bilse has credited golfer turned influencer Paige Spiranac with saving the Milwaukee Brewers' MLB season. Initially, the statement seemed to be rather out of context, however, the Brewers' turnaround coincided with Spiranac's 'bobblehead' night.

While the claim seems far-fetched, it was on June 16 that the Brewers had a game with the Pirates at the American Family Field. It was at this game that Spiranac threw the ceremonial first pitch, and her bobbleheads were distributed amongst fans.

The Brewers till then seemed to have a rather average record, losing six straight games. However, that night they defeated the Pirates 5-4 and began their steady rise. They ended up winning the NL Central 90-72, nine games over the Cubs.

It saw Paige Spiranac kick off a successful streak that ran 58-36. Bilse spoke about the golf night in mid-June, and talked about the events that further transpired.

“Brewers fans owe Paige Spiranac a great debt. It was now becoming clear to [Brewers business executive] Rick Schlesinger and those that work with him: Paige Spiranac’s visit to American Family Field in June would be a turning moment for the franchise,” he said.

Grant Bilse praises success of 'Golf Night' starring Paige Spiranac for Milwaukee success

The bobbleheads that were given out have become rather prized possessions now, and the night has become a memorable one. The bobbleheads night became 'something that fans could look forward to' according to Bilse.

“If executed poorly, golf night could be the kind of catastrophe that ends this era of Brewers baseball, similar to a dying star collapsing unto itself. But executed well, it could be up there with moments like the 1982 [World Series runner-up] team, and, well, that’s about it.”

Spiranac's appearance at the Golf Night became like a second opening day and a new beginning for the season. As things took a turn for the better, the Milwaukee Brewers will only hope that their luck will continue. They open their postseason with a match against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.