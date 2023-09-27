The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central despite losing to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Brewers lost 4-1 on the night but were helped as other contenders in their division fell out of the race.

The Brewers were leading the Chicago Cubs in second place by 6.5 games before the game. The Cubs were playing the league leading Atlanta Braves, and in a dramatic turn of events, surrendered a six-run lead. The Braves came from behind to complete a 7-6 win in the ninth.

The Braves-Cubs game was happening at the same time as the game in Milwaukee. The ninth innings of that game was shown on the giant screen at the Brewers' home stadium, American Family Field. As soon as the results came in, the fans went into jubilation as they celebrated their division-clinching season.

The Brewers are the last of the teams to win a division. They had already guaranteed a place in the playoffs by clinching at least a wild card spot with their 16-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday. Their two losses in subsequent games delayed the opportunity to win the division, but that has finally happened.

Manager Craig Counsell spoke about the feeling in a post-game interview, noting his happiness with the team's efforts and looking forward to a successful postseason run:

"Our goal is to make some memories in October. October baseball has the ability to make some incredible memories for the people in the stands and obviously for the players."

Milwaukee Brewers will be heading to the NLWS

With the other two division winners in the NL being the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee will secure the third seed in the NL postseason. This means that Milwaukee will be headed to the NL Wild Card Series. As the higher seed, it will be hosting all three games at the American Family Field.