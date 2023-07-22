Brian Harman breaks Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy’s lowest score record at The Open Championship 2023

Brian Harman is having an Open Championship that most would call a dream. After the first two rounds of a rather hard to navigate Royal Liverpool Golf Club course, Harman leads the field with a score of -2. However, that is not the only accomplishment that he has received.

Harman joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in setting a record for the lowest score at an Open Championship after 36 holes i.e. two rounds. Sitting in a sole lead position, he registered four birdies and an eagle to close out a successful Friday round. His score of 65 became the lowest round score at the Royal Liverpool Club.

On the other hand, Brian Harman's score of -10 over the first two rounds equalled Tiger Woods' 2006 and Rory McIlroy's 2014 record of the lowest two rounds at an Open Championship.

Brian Harman signs off with an eagle for a superb 65.



He leads by five shots.

The golfer has now set himself 5 strokes clear of second place sitter Tommy Fleetwood. The last player to do so, Louis Oosthuizen, won the Open Championship in 2010. With all the signs pointing to a win, Harman needs to keep his cool to take home the esteemed trophy.

Tommy Fleetwood praises Brian Harman's play at 2023 Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood shot a 66 in the first round of the Open Championship and finished the course with a score of 71 to sit in sole second place finish. Speaking about Brian Harman's performance, he said via Wire News:

"Brian had two amazing days. He is far ahead, but there is still a long way to go. For me and the others, you have to keep doing your little thing and play one shot at a time. You have to keep playing until it’s over and see where you finish the tournament."

Harman's focus has been purely on taking care of himself and addressing his needs over the course of the tournament in order to ensure that he performs well.

“My putter has been fine for two days so I’ll try to keep that going over the weekend. There are 36 holes left to play so I want to try to rest up and be ready."