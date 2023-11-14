Brian Harman and Eric Cole top PGA Tour power ranking for The RSM Classic 2023

The RSM Classic is the final FedEx Cup Fall Season event. The tournament is set to commence on November 16 and will conclude on Sunday, November 19. It will take place at the Sea Island Seaside Course in Georgia and has a purse of $8.4 million.

One hundred and fifty-six players will compete this week to make it to the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings and secure their PGA Tour card for the next season.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the PGA Tour has released the power rankings and Brian Harman topped the list. Harman, who won The Open Championship earlier this year, will make his FedEx Fall season debut in the final event. He had a good season this year playing on the PGA Tour and also won a major tournament.

Eric Cole settled for the second position in the power rankings. He had a good outing playing in the FedEx Fall Season event, and finished second at the Zozo Championship and T3 at the Shriners Children's Open.

Here are the power rankings for The RSM Classic:

1 Brian Harman

2 Eric Cole

3 Justin Suh

4 Ludvig Aberg

5 Justin Suh

6 Camilo Villegas

7 Corey Conners

8 Alex Noren

9 Russell Henley

10 Taylor Pendrith

11 Matti Schmid

12 JJ Spaun

13 Adam Svensson

14 Akshay Bhatia

15 Ryan Palmer

Here is a list of the highest-ranked players in the field:

OWGR

9. Brian Harman

18. Cameron Young

25. Russell Henley

33. Corey Conners

36. Denny McCarthy

39. Harris English

40. J.T. Poston

41. Si Woo Kim

45. Adam Schenk

48. Eric Cole

FedExCup

52. Matt Kuchar

53. Mackenzie Hughes

54. Ben Griffin

55. Taylor Montgomery

56. Nick Hardy

57. Alex Smalley

58. Luke List

59. J.J. Spaun

60. Sam Ryder

61. Mark Hubbard

When will Brian Harman and Eric Cole tee off for the 2023 RSM Classic?

The 2023 RSM Classic will start with the first round on Thursday, November 16, at 9:05 a.m. ET. Martin Trainer will take the first shot of the day, with Hayden Buckley and JJ Spaun on the first tee hole.

Keith Mitchell will tee off on the 10th hole with Kevin Kisner and Justin Suh. Eric Cole will pair up with Tyson Alexander and Zecheng Dou. He will tee off at 10:11 a.m. ET, while Brian Harman will start his game on the first tee hole with Sahith Theegala and Andrew Putnam.

With the conclusion of this week's event, the top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will be confirmed. They will compete on the PGA Tour in 2024.