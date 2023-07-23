Brian Harman, Jon Rahm or Cameron Young: Who will win the British Open 2023?

As The British Open 2023 enters its final day, American Brian Harman looks most likely to take the win. The golfer put in another good round on Saturday (July 22) to stay in the lead at Royal Liverpool. He carded a third-round 2-under 69 and kept his lead at five. The 36-year-old American golfer, who hasn’t won an event since 2017, is in pole position to take the major championship trophy on Sunday.

However, Harman isn’t too comfortable on top of The Open leaderboard. He has tight competition from two notable names. The golfer is trailed by Cameron Young and Masters champion Jon Rahm. While Harman’s 12-under 201 for the first 54 holes was impressive, Young and Rahm somehow found a way to closely trail him.

Who will win The British Open 2023?

#1 Brian Harman

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



He looks to capture his first major victory @TheOpen and his first win since 2017. Another strong round from @HarmanBrianHe looks to capture his first major victory @TheOpen and his first win since 2017. pic.twitter.com/xlNfD5U90d

Brian Harman is the favorite to win The British Open 2023. The golfer is five above his closest competition and could easily see the win through. Despite having strong odds to win, second-placed Cameron Young and third-placed Jon Rahm could give him a run for his money in the final round.

#2 Cameron Young

Cameron Young hasn’t been at his best in the first 54 holes. Surprisingly, Young has the lowest odds among the top three to win on Sunday. The golfer will have to step up his play from the opening three rounds if he wishes to take on Harman in the last 18 holes. Young currently sits 49th on the field in putting. This will need improvement if he wishes to take the major championship title.

#3 Jon Rahm

The Open @TheOpen



A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. History for Jon Rahm.A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. pic.twitter.com/2BAvxiarFl

Jon Rahm is a fan favorite and has strong odds to his name. The Masters champion came into the British Open at Hoylake with strong odds behind Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Currently, the Spaniard sits six below the leader and a stroke behind Young. Despite being third, he is in better form than the top two.

Rahm stunned many as he played an extraordinary 63 on Saturday. If he manages to repeat the round, the golfer will take the win comfortably. However, there are chances that he might have emptied the tank with the stellar round.

It is noteworthy that Rahm could also become a multiple major winner this year if Harman collapses under pressure. Being the most experienced major player of the top three, Rahm has some things in his favor.