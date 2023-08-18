Brian Harman tee times: Golfer’s BMW Championship Friday tee times and pairing explored

2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman topped the leaderboard of the BMW Championship after playing the inaugural round of 65. He tied with the 2033 Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy with a score of under 5.

Harman will resume his game on Friday at 1:49 pm ET with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood. They will be the second last group to tee off at the Olympia Field Country Club.

The second round of the 2023 BMW Championship is scheduled to start on Friday at 9:26 pm ET with Cam Davis and Cameron Young taking the first shot of the day followed by Andrew Putnam and Eric Cole.

Seamus Power will pair up with Lee Hodges to tee off on the first hole at 9:48 am ET followed by a group of Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy.

2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark will resume his game at 11:10 am ET with Viktor Hovland followed by Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who tee off at 11:21 am ET.

The 2023 BMW Championship is the second playoff event of the FedEx Cup. It has already completed the first round on Thursday.

Brian Harman displayed a clap-worthy performance in the inaugural round. He carded six birdies and one bogey to score five under par 65.

The American golfer started the game with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and then made another birdie on the seventh hole. He made three birdies and a bogey on the back nine to top the leaderboard of the tournament with Rory McIlroy.

Sahith Theegala settled in third place in a six-way tie with Wyndham Clark, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Scottie Scheffler.

Collin Morikawa settled in ninth place in a three-way tie with Cameron Young and Corey Conners.

2023 BMW Championship Friday tee times

Here are the 2023 BMW Championship Friday tee times (All time in ET):

9:26 a.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:37 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

9:48 a.m. – Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

9:59 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

10:21 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

10:32 a.m. – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

10:43 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

10:54 a.m. – Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

11:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:32 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:43 a.m. – Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

11:54 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

12:05 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:16 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An

12:27 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

12:43 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

12:54 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

1:16 p.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

1:27 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:38 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

1:49 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge