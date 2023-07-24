Brian Harman “was crying” when Kevin Kisner called to congratulate the 2023 British Open winner

The brand new champion of The Open Championship, Brian Harman, received calls and congratulations from different places and personalities. One of the most special ones was from his former college teammate, Kevin Kisner.

Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman had the Alma Mater (the University of Georgia) in common. Both former Bulldogs have a good relationship, so Kisner "had to get on the phone" to congratulate him, as he told New York radio station Sirius XM.

Here's what Kisner had to say to Sirius XM's "Gravy & The Sleeze" show:

"I facetimed him, 1:30 in the morning ... I bawled with him, he was crying, he was excited, he was like, 'I gotta get up in two hours for a flight' and I said 'who cares man, who cares.' I'm sure we'll catch up this weekend and I'm sure I'll get down there and have a party with him pretty soon."

What else did Kevin Kisner say about Brian Harman?

Kevin Kisner also spoke to Sirius XM about his impressions of Brian Harman's victory at The Open Championship.

He said he was greatly impressed with the way Brian Harman handled his wide day four lead. He explained that players tend not to know how to react well to such a situation, but Harman was not the case.

Kevin Kisner, The Masters - Round One (Image via Getty).

Here's how he put it:

"Obviously I was nervous, as all get out for him [Brian Harman], just because when you have that big a lead, you are still like, overnight, in the morning, and the only thing you can do is mess it up or fail, right? And I love this quote that he quoted Kirby Smart about he wasn't going to be the haunted, he was going to be the hunter."

Kisner added:

"You got to go in with that frame of mind or you're just going to make a couple [of] bogeys if you panic. I remember my first win at RSM in 2015, out of five shot lead, and that's all I could think about, was just: 'the only way I can really lose this if I mess up, and if I play solid, I know I can win', and that's such a hard frame of mind. I was super impressed [about] the way he handled himself after bogeys."

Harman won the Open Championship with a six-stroke lead. It is the largest lead at the British Open (tied with Shane Lowry's in 2019) since the 8-stroke lead Tiger Woods won with in 2000.

With this victory, Harman won his first major and his third PGA Tour victory. He previously won the 2014 John Deere Classic and the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.