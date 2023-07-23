What are Brian Harman’s career earnings as of July 2023? Golfer’s net worth and earnings explored

Brian Harman is constantly making headlines with his performance at The Open Championship 2023. The 36-year-old golfer last won a tournament on the PGA Tour in 2017.
Despite not being a very famous golfer across the globe, Harman has amassed a whopping net worth and career earnings of $29 million as of July 2023, as per Golf Monthly.
Most of his career earnings have come from his performances at professional golf tournaments. However, a significant amount has also come from sponsorships and brand endorsements. He is currently associated with Titleist, NetJets, MegaCorp, TaylorMade, GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life), and Colombia.
How much did Brian Harman earn in the 2022-23 season?
Brian Harman has some spectacular finishes in the 2022-23 season. The 36-year-old missed the cut in eight out of 22 tournaments he had played this season, resulting in him not earning a penny from those tournaments.
However, in the other 14 tournaments he made the cut, Harman amassed a total earning of over $5 million.
Here are the tournament and their earnings (as Per ESPN):
- Genesis Scottish Open - $151,007
- Rocket Mortgage Classic - $222,200
- Travelers Championship - $1,780,000
- U.S. Open - $66,525
- Charles Schwab Challenge - $50,104
- RBC Heritage - $607,500
- THE PLAYERS Championship - $75,036
- WM Phoenix Open - $65,350
- Sony Open in Hawaii - $41,387
- Sentry Tournament of Champions - $241,000
- The RSM Classic - $612,900
- World Wide Technology Championship - $893,800
- THE CJ CUP - $88,305
- Shriners Children's Open - $130,000
Exploring Brian Harman's earnings over the years
The American golfer has been on the PGA Tour for over a decade now. Since then, he has won two tournaments on the American golf circuit. In terms of earnings, despite not winning a tournament in 2023, he has garnered his best career earnings this year so far.
Here are Brian Harman's earning breakout year-by-year:
- 2023 - $5,343,773
- 2022 - $3,916,838
- 2021 - $3,221,82
- 2020 - $1,746,583
- 2019 - $1,342,778
- 2018 - $2,888,463
- 2017 - $4,396,470
- 2016 - $1,299,801
- 2015 - $1,548,352
- 2014 - $2,414,334
- 2013 - $909,759
- 2012 - $1,248,948
- 2011 - $25,000
How much can Brian Harman earn if he wins the Open Championship 2023?
The Open Championship 2023, which is being held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, has a prize pool of $16.5 million. However, this is the lowest prize purse in all of the four majors conducted this season.
The winner of the tournament will earn $3 million worth of paycheck and the prestigious Claret Jug. And if Harman manages to win the Open on Sunday, he can add another $3 million to his net worth.