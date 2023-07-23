What are Brian Harman’s career earnings as of July 2023? Golfer’s net worth and earnings explored

Brian Harman is constantly making headlines with his performance at The Open Championship 2023. The 36-year-old golfer last won a tournament on the PGA Tour in 2017.

Despite not being a very famous golfer across the globe, Harman has amassed a whopping net worth and career earnings of $29 million as of July 2023, as per Golf Monthly.

Most of his career earnings have come from his performances at professional golf tournaments. However, a significant amount has also come from sponsorships and brand endorsements. He is currently associated with Titleist, NetJets, MegaCorp, TaylorMade, GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life), and Colombia.

Brian Harman at The Open Championship (via Getty Images)

How much did Brian Harman earn in the 2022-23 season?

Brian Harman has some spectacular finishes in the 2022-23 season. The 36-year-old missed the cut in eight out of 22 tournaments he had played this season, resulting in him not earning a penny from those tournaments.

However, in the other 14 tournaments he made the cut, Harman amassed a total earning of over $5 million.

Here are the tournament and their earnings (as Per ESPN):

Genesis Scottish Open - $151,007

Rocket Mortgage Classic - $222,200

Travelers Championship - $1,780,000

U.S. Open - $66,525

Charles Schwab Challenge - $50,104

RBC Heritage - $607,500

THE PLAYERS Championship - $75,036

WM Phoenix Open - $65,350

Sony Open in Hawaii - $41,387

Sentry Tournament of Champions - $241,000

The RSM Classic - $612,900

World Wide Technology Championship - $893,800

THE CJ CUP - $88,305

Shriners Children's Open - $130,000

Exploring Brian Harman's earnings over the years

The American golfer has been on the PGA Tour for over a decade now. Since then, he has won two tournaments on the American golf circuit. In terms of earnings, despite not winning a tournament in 2023, he has garnered his best career earnings this year so far.

Brian Harman with the Wells Fargo Championship 2017 (via Getty Images)

Here are Brian Harman's earning breakout year-by-year:

2023 - $5,343,773

2022 - $3,916,838

2021 - $3,221,82

2020 - $1,746,583

2019 - $1,342,778

2018 - $2,888,463

2017 - $4,396,470

2016 - $1,299,801

2015 - $1,548,352

2014 - $2,414,334

2013 - $909,759

2012 - $1,248,948

2011 - $25,000

How much can Brian Harman earn if he wins the Open Championship 2023?

The Open Championship 2023, which is being held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, has a prize pool of $16.5 million. However, this is the lowest prize purse in all of the four majors conducted this season.

The winner of the tournament will earn $3 million worth of paycheck and the prestigious Claret Jug. And if Harman manages to win the Open on Sunday, he can add another $3 million to his net worth.