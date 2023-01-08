PGA Tour grants a 'few' releases for Saudi International during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The clash between the LIV Golf players and the PGA Tour players at the Masters in April was something everyone was waiting for. Now, however, it seems that the wait might come to an end sooner than expected.

In a perhaps sticky situation, the dates of the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Saudi International are clashing. Both tournaments are scheduled to be held from February 2 to 5 2023.

According to a report by Golf Channel, it has come to light that a "few" PGA Tour golfers have requested and been granted releases to play at the Saudi International that will be held at the Royal Greens Golf Club and Country Club, Saudi Arabia.

The report did not specify who and how many golfers have been granted media and event releases that are bound to be conflicting.

Saudi International and LIV Golf sponsored by the same fund

The Saudi International used to be a part of the DP World Tour until the emergence of the controversial LIV Golf series in 2022. It is currently an Asian Tour event.

The tournament is sponsored by the Public Investment Fund. Interestingly, it is the same fund that sponsors LIV Golf. The controversial league is not only a rival to the PGA Tour but is currently embroiled in several lawsuits with the tour. It is of course no secret that the inception of LIV Golf has brought a civil war to the global golf community.

In 2022, many big golfers defected from the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. This resulted in the former banning all defectors from participating in their events. So, the decision to grant releases to players taking part in the Saudi International is surprising.

The Masters were touted to be a dramatic tournament with golfers from both sides locked in a face-off. However, the moment might have come much earlier than everyone thought with this new development.

So far, LIV Golf players Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III have confirmed their participation in the tournament along with the top 30 ranked golfers on the Asian Tour.

