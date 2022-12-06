What is LIV Golf Q-School? Here’s how the qualifying process works

The controversial LIV Golf series was introduced as an experimental format, as opposed to the traditional format used by the PGA Tour. While all tours use a qualifying process to choose players, LIV Golf didn't opt for one in its debut season.

However, in the second season in 2023, LIV Golf will start a qualification school or a Q-School. It will offer three spots to join its 48-player format. It is reported that the league will introduce a 'relegation' to eliminate players in a qualifyication format.

Although relegation might be a new term in the golf circuit, it is not an entirely new concept. The PGA Tour has employed this process to take away cards from golfers who are out of the top 125 FedEx Cup rankings.

Similarly, LIV Golf series will award specific points to the top 24 players from each tournament based on their rankings. The golfers who are not in the top 24 will also be relegated at the end of the season.

However, while PGA Tour players are independent contractors, LIV Golf has contracts with many of its golfers. This does not make the Saudi-backed league's job any easier. In fact, it only makes it more difficult.

It will all come down to the contract that a golfer has with the management. That will decide whether they will be exempt from relegation or not. It is being reported that the bottom four players at the end of the season will be relegated.

Other players outside the top 24 may risk losing playing privileges if their teams decide not to renew their contracts.

Who will be exempt from the LIV Golf relegation?

While several players risk getting relegated from the LIV Golf series, there are some who will be exempt from the elimination.

According to Sports Illustrated, the team captains are exempt from getting cut. According to reports, major champions from the previous five years, the top 75 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), PGA Tour and DP World Tour winners from the most recent season, and members of the most recent Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams will be exempt from the qualifying tournament.

Although the process seems difficult and complicated, the eliminated players will get a chance to play again next season through 'Promotions'. It is the Q-School for the controversial series.

Players will take part in a series of events in a 3-4 day-period with a potential 36-hole finale to qualify for the LIV Golf tournament. In order to select players for the 2024 season, the 'Promotions' event will be held for the first time following the 2023 season, according to Sports Illustrated.

80 to 100 players will compete in the competition's opening round. This covers all those who have signed contracts to serve as team substitutes as well as players ranked No. 6 to 32 on the International Series money list. Player exemption requirements are:

Nos. 2-32 on the money list of the Asian Tour International Series

Major winners during the past five years

Recent amateur championship winners

Top 75 players in the OWGR Standings

Previous season champions from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour

LIV Golf relegated players from the last two years

Previous Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup members

The top 20 finishers from the first 18 holes, as well as members who were relegated from the previous season, will compete in the second round. Two to five players from the International Series and unsigned players (nos. 24-44), who are not selected by their teams will also be on the pitch.

The Top 16 from round two will then play in two further rounds. Additionally, the top three will have a chance to participate in the 2024 season.

The relegation will play an important part in the Saudi-backed league's future since the lack of a qualifying process is a major part of why the league is not getting any OWGR points. A qualifying round will give golfers a chance to enter the lucrative circuit through an open, merit-based qualifying system.

