Discover the fascinating story behind Royal Liverpool Golf Club's nickname 'Hoylake'   

The famed Royal Liverpool Golf Club, nestled within the gorgeous scenery of the Wirral Peninsula, has an intriguing history entwined with the quaint village of Hoylake. This historic golf club, located just a short distance from Hoylake's town center, has an intriguing origin behind its well-known nickname.

The club was founded in 1869 as 'Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake,' and it first met at the Royal Hotel on Stanley Road. Within two years, it had grown from a nine-hole course to an 18-hole one. The club was given the renowned title of Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 1871, although it has since become known as Hoylake.

The course initially served a dual purpose, hosting both golf and horse racing events. The clubhouse still proudly exhibits the original saddling bell, a testimony to its intriguing heritage. Today, the first and 18th holes serve as a testimony to the club's distinct history, paying honor to its historical ties.

Liverpool Golf Club, often known as Hoylake, is the second-oldest golf club in England, with a rich history dating back over a century. Its scenic setting, combined with its legendary history, continues to fascinate golfers and visitors alike, ensuring its place as a valued monument in the world of golf.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club: Memorable Moments

Royal Liverpool Golf Club @RLGCHoylake Pictured here is Fred Daly, en route to winning the 1947 The Open Championship. The ridge was almost double the width, jutting sideways across the entrance to the green. Pictured here is Fred Daly, en route to winning the 1947 The Open Championship. The ridge was almost double the width, jutting sideways across the entrance to the green. https://t.co/u37brH736O

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, also known as Hoylake, has a rich history spanning over a century and has had an unmistakable influence on the world of golf. While it was not on the Open Championship schedule between 1967 and 2006, this iconic course has hosted a whopping 12 Opens in its illustrious history.

The remarkable story of Harold Hilton, amateur golfer and former editor of Golf Monthly, began on his home course at Royal Liverpool in 1897. Hilton won by one stroke over James Braid, cementing his place in Open Championship history.

Notably, this was Hilton's second Open victory, following in the footsteps of another Hoylake hero, John Ball, who won the Claret Jug in 1890. Ball's relationship to the course stems from his boyhood near his father's Royal Hotel, where he polished his abilities on the neighboring links.

The Open @TheOpen



See you soon… The 154th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026.See you soon… @royalbirkdale The 154th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026. See you soon… @royalbirkdale 🏆 https://t.co/dRG7hYhWUR

Arnaud Massy, the winner of the 1897 Open, called his daughter Margot Hoylake Massy, adding a dash of international flair to Hoylake's heritage. The Frenchman Massy became the first non-British golfer to win The Open. It's worth mentioning that Massy was originally a left-handed golfer before making the transition.

In more recent times, Tiger Woods' victory at the 2006 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool was a watershed moment. The event drew a record-breaking 230,000 spectators, making it the most-attended Open Championship in England. This incredible turnout attests to the premier tournament's continued allure and popularity at Hoylake.

Poll : 0 votes