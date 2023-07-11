Genesis Scottish Open 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled to take place between July 13 and 16 at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. The Scottish Open comes a week ahead of the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship. The field for the Genesis Scottish Open will be a decorated one.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards long and has a par 70. The Scottish Open will host a prize purse of $9 million.

The Genesis Scottish Open will be broadcast on two main channels over the weekend: Golf Channel and CBS. Golf Channel has exclusive broadcast rights on Thursday and Friday, which will then be shared with CBS over the weekend.

Following are the timings for broadcast.

Thursday, July 13: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Friday, July 14: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, July 15: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 12:00-3:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, July 16: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 12:00-3:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Featured groups and PGA Tour Live will also be streaming the tournament on ESPN+ at the following times:

Thursday, July 13: 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, July 14: 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, July 15: 4:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.ET, ESPN+

Sunday, July 16: 4:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Sky Sports Golf will also have extended coverage of the Scottish Open on Television and Live Stream, specifically for the United Kingdom. On Thursday and Friday, the broadcast will start at 8 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, it will start at 9 a.m.

Full field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The field for the Genesis Scottish Open will include the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. 2022 champion Xander Schauffele will look to defend his title in a talented field of 156 golfers.

Speaking about his experience last year, Schauffele said via the PGA Tour:

“I don't know if it was love at first sight, but I did enjoy playing with winds blowing 30 (mph) and playing the ball down closer to the ground and you know, it being okay to sort of aim 100 yards away from a bunker you can't go in and just play from there. It's just fun golf for me.”

Following is the complete field for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Zac Blair

Dan Bradbury

Joseph Bramlett

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Nicolas Colsaerts

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gavins

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Gavin Kyle Green

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Chase Hanna

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Bio Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

K.H. Lee

Haotong Li

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Ben Martin

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

C.T. Pan

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Marcel Schneider

Adam Scott

Yoseop Seo

Shubhankar Sharma

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Alex Smalley

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Ashun Wu

Kevin Yu

Fabrizio Zanotti

