Genesis Scottish Open 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled to take place between July 13 and 16 at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. The Scottish Open comes a week ahead of the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship. The field for the Genesis Scottish Open will be a decorated one.
The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards long and has a par 70. The Scottish Open will host a prize purse of $9 million.
The Genesis Scottish Open will be broadcast on two main channels over the weekend: Golf Channel and CBS. Golf Channel has exclusive broadcast rights on Thursday and Friday, which will then be shared with CBS over the weekend.
Following are the timings for broadcast.
- Thursday, July 13: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
- Friday, July 14: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
- Saturday, July 15: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 12:00-3:00 p.m. ET, CBS
- Sunday, July 16: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 12:00-3:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Featured groups and PGA Tour Live will also be streaming the tournament on ESPN+ at the following times:
- Thursday, July 13: 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Friday, July 14: 2:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Saturday, July 15: 4:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.ET, ESPN+
- Sunday, July 16: 4:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Sky Sports Golf will also have extended coverage of the Scottish Open on Television and Live Stream, specifically for the United Kingdom. On Thursday and Friday, the broadcast will start at 8 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, it will start at 9 a.m.
Full field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
The field for the Genesis Scottish Open will include the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. 2022 champion Xander Schauffele will look to defend his title in a talented field of 156 golfers.
Speaking about his experience last year, Schauffele said via the PGA Tour:
“I don't know if it was love at first sight, but I did enjoy playing with winds blowing 30 (mph) and playing the ball down closer to the ground and you know, it being okay to sort of aim 100 yards away from a bunker you can't go in and just play from there. It's just fun golf for me.”
Following is the complete field for the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Zac Blair
- Dan Bradbury
- Joseph Bramlett
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gavins
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Chase Hanna
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Bio Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Ben Martin
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- C.T. Pan
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Yoseop Seo
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Ashun Wu
- Kevin Yu
- Fabrizio Zanotti