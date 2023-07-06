Royal Liverpool's Unique Tradition: Unveiling the reason behind changing the order of holes for The Open Championship

The 151st Open Championship is scheduled to be played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20 onward. Before the tournament starts, let's uncover the reason behind their unique tradition of changing the order of holes.

Royal Liverpool changes the order of holes for the major tournament as compared to what their members play at. For example, a golfer playing in The Open will finish their par 5 on the 17th, whereas a club member will finish on the 16th.

The changes in the order of holes started in 1964. The 17th and 18th are played like the 1st and 2nd during The Open. However, in 2006, the organizers decided to shuffle the order of the holes again.

A view of the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool Golf Club for The 151st Open Championship (via Getty Images)

Peter Dawson, former chief executive of Royal Liverpool, explained why they decided to do so.

He said:

"Getting a strong finishing hole with enough space for grandstands was our priority, the 18th and the 72nd hole. The 1st hole is a very strong hole. And I think on balance we've done exactly the right thing. I found the paperwork after we made the decision, that it was considered in 1967, but they decided not to do it then; I'm not sure why. So it's not a new idea."

The change in the order of the holes means that if a golfer finishes with a par 5, he will have the existence of the bounds for a pushed tee shot. So if there is wind, then the golfer might have a chance to hit an eagle that compared to a straightaway par 4

The Open Championship: Past champions and top players competing in 2023

There had been 150 editions of The Open Championship previously held, with the inaugural event being played in 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club. Harry Vardon has won the event six times, the most in its history.

Here are the past ten winners of The Open Championship:

2022 - Cameron Smith

2021 - Collin Morikawa

2019 - Shane Lowry

2018 - Francesco Molinari

2017 - Jordan Spieth

2016 - Henrik Stenson

2015 - Zach Johnson

2014 - Rory McIlroy

2013 - Phil Mickelson

2012 - Ernie Els

The field of The Open Championship 2023 will also have a 156-player field, just like its previous editions.

Here are the top players to watch out for competing at this year's edition:

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Brooks Koepka

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Dustin Johnson

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Bryson DeChambeau

Previous winners like Tiger Woods, Ben Curtis, David Duval, Todd Hamilton, Paul Lawrie, and Justin Leonard have decided not to play in The Open Championship 2023.

However, the entire field is not yet released. The other details will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes