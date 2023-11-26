Broadcast schedule for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge explored

The long wait to witness the return of Tiger Woods to the courses is coming to an end. The Hero World Challenge is finalizing the details for this important event and even the television broadcast schedule is ready.

The Hero World Challenge, with Tiger Woods as the host and main attraction, officially begins on Thursday, November 30. The traditional Pro-Am event will be held the day before.

Television broadcasts will begin Thursday and run through Sunday. Golf Channel and NBC Sports will share the broadcast schedule.

The schedule for Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge telecasts is as follows (all times according to Eastern Time):

Thursday

Golf Channel: 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Friday

Golf Channel: 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Saturday

Golf Channel: from 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

from 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm NBC Sports: from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Sunday

Golf Channel: from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm NBC Sports: 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Peacock is also expected to broadcast the event, although this possibility is pending confirmation.

Tiger Woods confirmed a few days ago his return to competitive activity at the Hero World Challenge. Woods had been away from the courses for more than six months, as his last official opening had been at The Masters 2023.

Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge and more

The Hero World Challenge works as an attempt to bring together the top-ranked players from each season. Since its inaugural edition (2000), Tiger Woods has been its main host.

Tiger Woods himself holds the record for most wins in the tournament, with five. Woods has participated in 17 editions of the event, and in addition to his victories, he has finished second five times.

He has also placed in the top five three other times, while his worst placement in the Hero World Challenge was T17 in 2015.

His personal lowest score record for this event is 22-under 266, achieved when he won the 2007 edition. This score is four strokes below the absolute record of the event, 26-under 262, held by Jordan Spieth since 2014.

However, Spieth achieved his record playing at Isleworth, where the Hero World Challenge was played only once. Woods' mark is the event record for California's Sherwood Country Club, where it was played from 2000-2013. Woods equaled the score that Davis Love III had set in December 2000.

Since 2015, the tournament has been played in Albany. The best score obtained in that course, playing the Hero World Challenge, belongs to Bubba Watson (25-under 263, 2015).

Woods' best performance in Albany was 14-under 274 in 2020. He finished fourth in that edition, which was also the last one he has played so far.

As for his 18-hole record at the event, Woods played the second round of the 2007 edition with 62 strokes. He is just one stroke behind the event record held by Rickie Fowler since 2017.