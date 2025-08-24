Brooke Henderson shares ‘one of the goals’ in golf tournament as she prepares for the CPKC Women’s Open’s final round

Brooke Henderson found herself in contention for the CPKC Women's Open title after three rounds. The LPGA Tour pro tied for the lead with Minjee Lee at 11-under ahead of the final round.

She opened up about her performances in Canada in the post-round press conference on Saturday and shared her happiness to put forward an amazing performance for her fans. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"The crowds have been so phenomenal all week, and today starting out on the first tee because I was near the final groups, it was really exciting and a lot of energy. I feel like I was playing pretty well today, so the crowd continued to grow and grow."

"It was fun to give them some things to cheer about. That's always the goal, one of the goals. Yeah, so today was a great day and I'm just really excited to head into tomorrow in a good spot and hopefully put up a good number," she added.

Playing on her home soil, Brooke Henderson is the fans’ favorite player for the week. She started the third round on the first tee hole with a birdie, followed by a bogey on the second hole. She added two more birdies on the front nine and three birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on the back nine for a score of 11-under.

Brooke Henderson reflects on her 2025 season

Brooke Henderson is looking forward to winning her first event of the season this week. She had a decent season so far on the LPGA Tour, and in the press conference on Saturday, she spoke about her game. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"It has not been a good year so far, out to how I played previous years. This definitely is a step in the right direction. Three solid rounds of golf and just happy to be in the final groups and playing such -- I mean, good golf in front of great crowds. Excited to be here and for what the rest of the season holds, too."

Brooke Henderson also played at the Standard Portland Classic and recorded a T23 finish, but before that, she missed the cut at the AIG Women’s Open. She had played in 17 tournaments this season on the LPGA Tour.

Henderson recorded a T9 finish at the T-Mobile Match Play. She started the season with a T14 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and then missed the cut at the Ford Founders Cup. She had some solid finishes, such as T21 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, T12 at the Black Desert Championship, T14 at the Meijer LPGA Classic, and T31 at The Amundi Evian Championship.

