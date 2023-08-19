“Brooks deserves a spot regardless” – Fans react to Xander Schauffele possibly passing Brooks Koepka for the final Ryder Cup auto qualifying spot

Brooks Koepka is at risk of missing out on an auto-qualification spot for the 2023 Ryder Cup due to Xander Schauffele's outstanding performance at this week's BMW Championship.

Following the conclusion of this week's tournament, the top six players on the US Team Ryder Cup point list will be automatically qualified to represent America at the biennial tournament in Rome. Captain Zach Johnson will select the remaining six players.

Koepka is presently fifth in Ryder Cup points, and if Schauffele will have a solo ninth finish in the competition this week, the LIV player will be eliminated from auto-qualifying. Xander was tied for tenth place after the second round of the 2023 BMW Championship with Sungjae Im and Patrick Cantlay.

The Nuclear Golf recently shared a post on Koepka's qualification for the Ryder Cup on its Twitter account with the caption:

"Xander Schauffele is incredibly close to passing Brooks Koepka for the final Ryder Cup auto qualifying spot, per @JustinRayGolf"

Fans chimed in to argue that Keopka deserved a berth on the US Ryder Cup team. They believe skipper Johnson should pick him if he does not automatically qualify for the tournament.

"Brooks deserves a spot regardless, unless Zach prioritizes petty politics over picking the best team," wrote one fan.

"He's already in. Can't keep out a reigning major champ," another jotted.

"If Zach Johnson is serious about winning, Brooks will be on this team one way or another," another commented.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Not only will Schauflele's performance affect Brooks Koepka's Ryder Cup status, but if any of the following events occur, the 2023 PGA Championship champion will be bumped out:

Xander Schauffele Solo-9th

Jordan Spieth Solo-3rd

Cameron Young Two-way T2

Collin Morikawa Solo-2nd

Keegan Bradley Solo-2nd

Sam Burns Win

Rickie Fowler Win

Denny McCarthy Win

Lucas Glover Win

Kurt Kitayama Win

After the second round of the 2023 BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth tied for 21st position in a five-way tie with Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, and Russell Henley.

Collin Morikawa tied for 13th place, Keegan Bradley in T26, Sam Burns in T33, Lucas Glover in T13, Rickie Fowler in T5, and Kurt Kitayama in T43 position. The BMW Championship will have its final round on Sunday, August 20.

"Brooks Koepka missing this team would be good"- Brandel Chamblee believes Brooks Koepka shouldn't be on the Ryder Cup

Golf Analyst Brandel Chamblee has been very outspoken about the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series. He has often spoken against players who defected Tour for money to join LIV.

Chamblee has issues with Brooks Koepka and he continued his rage against the American golfer. During a Golf Channel pre-game show on Thursday, August 17, Brandel talked about the US Ryder Cup team. He said that Koepka should not be there in Rome this year.

"Koepka being at the Ryder Cup, regardless of what he does, will not be about whether it will be great for the United States or the Ryder Cup. In making this team more cohesive, being on point, and pointing in the right direction, Brooks Koepka missing this team would be good for this team,’’ Chamblee said.

However, recently, in a Golf Subpar podcast, US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson hinted at including LIV Golf players in the team. He stated that his six picks will be American golfers, who probably play on the PGA Tour but not necessarily.

"Americans. 6 Americans, Born in the United States. And probably on the PGA TOUR, but not necessarily," said Zach

It is pertinent to note that Koepka has been in great form this year. He finished second at the Masters earlier in April and then won the PGA Championship.