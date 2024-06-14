Brooks Koepka accuses media of treating PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy differently than him - "The second I do it, I'm mad at media"

Brooks Koepka accuses the media of treating him differently after he skipped the 2024 US Open post-round interview. The American golfer teed it up at the ongoing Major and shot even par 70 during the event's first round. However, he decided not to talk to the media after the game.

Golf Week's journalist Eamon Lynch later texted Brooks Koepka to know the reason for his strange move. The LIV golfer revealed that he was bored with repetitive questions every week and decided not to attend the conference.

In this unfiltered conversation with Lynch, Koepka further elaborated that he did not ask for any "pity party" but was upset with people's reactions when he missed the interview. He mentioned an instance when Rory McIlroy missed an interview at the US Open in 2023. People said he was focused on his game, and when Koepka did the same thing in 2024, everyone said he was "mad" at the media, which, according to the golfer, was not true.

Trending

He said:

"That’s a stretch. Rory didn’t talk to media at LACC [in the 2023 U.S. Open] and everyone was talking how it’s because he wants to focus. The second I do it, I’m mad at media, which isn’t true. I just didn’t want to do it. But my narrative will be I’m mad at media."

Lynch asked Brooks Koepka if he would attend the press conference for the upcoming three days, mentioning that though Rory McIlroy missed the opening round interview at the 2023 US Open, he attended it for the next three rounds. However, Koepka explained:

"If I feel like it, yeah. When you have five majors you can skip another day if ya want. LOL."

Brooks Koepka won his fifth Major last year at the PGA Championship. Moreover, he had a decent start at this week's Major and hopes to add another trophy to his name.

Brooks Koepka calls the media interviews "boring"

Brooks Koepka revealed that he avoided media interviews because he believed they were "boring" and called himself "not a media favourite." The five-time Major explained that the questions are generally repetitive every week. He said:

"I opted not to do ‘em just because I didn’t feel like it. Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I’m not a media favorite either so it’s not like anyone will notice."

Koepa further explained that fans are more interested in listening to Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, saying:

"Most golf fans don’t live or die on my statements. I’m not Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler. And Rory. Everyone else is kind of an afterthought. I’m just not oblivious."

Koepka tied for sixteenth place at the US Open 2024 after the first round. He shot an even par round, finishing five strokes behind the leaders Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.

The 2024 US Open is a four-day event, and hopefully, fans will hear from Koepka during interviews in the upcoming rounds. The tournament's finale is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at the Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback