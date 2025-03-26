Brooks Koepka acknowledges LIV Golf fell short of 'where it should be' in four years

Brooks Koepka recently acknowledged that LIV Golf has not progressed as anticipated since its inception. The 34-year-old joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022 and is the captain of Smash GC.

When Koepka joined LIV Golf, he was going through an underwhelming phase on the PGA Tour. He was recovering from a knee injury, and his last win came at the Phoenix Open in February 2021. In a BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Koepka admitted that he joined LIV Golf for the "dough."

In a recent interview with Joe Pompliano on The Joe Pomp Show, Brooks Koepka reflected on LIV Golf's four-year journey and said (5:57-6:33):

"Look we’re 4 years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott… I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be and where I think it should be."

"Because we are behind. To be quite fair. Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market," he added.

However, Koepka showed optimism over LIV Golf's multi-year broadcasting agreement with Fox Sports. For the unversed, the new broadcasting deal shifts LIV's previous arrangement with The CW Network, which had struggled to attract substantial viewership. LIV Golf tournaments would now be available across various Fox platforms.

Koepka added about it (6:35-6:52):

"The new TV deal definitely helps, but we need to take that and expand it and grow it. We’re not on Fox every time we play. So we’ve still got room to grow but we’ve got the right people in charge now and I’m excited to see where it goes."

How has Brooks Koepka performed on LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka made his LIV Golf debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland in June 2022. He won his first LIV tournament at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in the playoffs with Peter Uihlein.

In 2023, Koeka finished third in the season standings at LIV Golf. He emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Orlando and defended his title at Jeddah. He also became the first player to win a major title at the PGA Championship while being an active LIV Golf member.

In 2024, Brooks Koepka won his fourth title at LIV Golf Singapore. He won by two strokes ahead of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman. Later in the season, he also won LIV Golf Greenbrier in the playoffs against Jon Rahm. He finished fifth in the season's standings. In four starts in 2025, he's positioned eighth in LIV Golf's standings.

