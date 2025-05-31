Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims pose with their son after making him ‘smile before bedtime’

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have been in Miami for the last couple of days for SI Swimsuit's VIP Welcome Brunch at Swim Week, sponsored by MINI. The couple even had their son, Crew, with them for this event, who seems to have had a great time.

Jena Sims shared a couple of videos from the event and shoot showcasing how they posed along with their son, Crew, making him smile before bedtime. She shared a video of them walking down the lobby and wrote,

"Got lil man to smile for a few before bedtime 😍"

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims take a walk with their son. Image via Instagram @jenasims

She shared another video where they can be seen posing for a picture with Crew smiling and looking a bit surprised.

Brooks and Jena pose with their son. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Meanwhile, Jena Sims was featured in SI Swimsuit models for the second straight year. She made her debut as an SI Swimsuit model last year and gained incredible popularity and praise for the same.

She is one of the most well-known golfing WAGs in pro golf as she is an actress, model, and social media influencer, making her a well-known name in the country.

Sims is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, with over 325K followers, and shares regular updates about her day-to-day life with all her fans and followers.

When will Brooks Koepka compete next?

Brooks Koepka is currently enjoying his time away from golf after a disappointing finish at the 2025 PGA Championship. He will now compete in the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA, which is all set to begin on June 6.

He has had a below-average season so far this year, with one runner-up finish and a solo 7th finish. He finished solo 2nd at the LIV Golf Singapore and 7th at the Adelaide. Apart from that, he has not registered any impressive finishes, with his worst finish coming at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished T35 for the event.

Brooks Koepka, who is considered a major championship beast, has struggled a lot with his game. He missed cuts at the 2025 Masters and the 2025 PGA Championship and hasn't looked in sync with his game.

"I remember the defeats more than the wins. The wins are a blur, they happen so fast, but the losses...you learn from them, but they’ll also keep you awake at night," Koepka said. (via livgolf.com)

Here's how Brooks Koepka has performed in all the LIV Golf events so far.

Riyadh, Feb 6-8, 2025, T33, -5

Adelaide, Feb 14-16, 2025, T7, -6

Hong Kong, Mar 7-9, 2025, T35, -5

Singapore, Mar 14-16, 2025, 2, -12

Miami, Apr 4-6, 2025, T18, +4

Mexico City, Apr 25-27, 2025, T30, +1

Korea, May 2-4, 2025, T17, -5

