Jena Sims shows her beachside accommodation in Miami as she preps for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Week

Jena Sims has arrived in Miami ahead of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week and gave fans a quick look at her stay. The model and entrepreneur posted a short video on her Instagram Story, showcasing her beachside accommodation with an ocean view.

Sims was fairly excited about attending the event and had been sharing her excitement with her followers on Instagram.

“Speaking of Home Sweet Home,” Sims captioned her Instagram story while showcasing her beachside accomodation in Miami.

Jena Sims gives a room tour to her fans ahead of the Swim Week 2025 (via Instagram @jenasims)

Before heading to her hotel, Sims stopped by a Miami salon for a quick hair spa session. Sharing a clip from the appointment, she gave a glimpse of her experience at the salon.

“Quick lil hair touch up before @si_swimsuit SWIM WEEK."

The 36-year-old is now gearing up for the big runway event as the main show is on May 31.

Sims first walked in Swim Week back in 2023 while eight months pregnant. She was later named a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search and made her magazine debut in 2024 with a photo shoot in Mexico.

Earlier this week, Jena Sims shared her excitement about returning to the SI Swimsuit runway with her 327K Instagram followers.

"I am absolutely flying with the news that Sports Illustrated is coming back to Miami Swim week," she wrote in one of her stories.

She also looked back on her first appearance at Swim Week in 2023, calling it a "sentimental" memory.

Jena Sims' advice for future SI Swimsuit rookies

Jena Sims was recently honored with the "Rookie of the Year" award following her impressive debut in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Reflecting on her journey with the brand, Sims offered some insight for future rookies hoping to make an impact. She emphasized the importance of breaking away from standard poses during shoots and bringing something fresh to the frame.

“I feel like MJ [Day] really loves interesting poses. Like, the photos that make it into the magazine [...] the women are doing amazing things with their arms, or it’s, like, there’s something different. And I think I really worked on that from last year,” Sims was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

Interestingly, when Sims was a rookie herself, she traveled to Quintana Roo, Mexico, to shoot with Yu Tsai for her debut issue while she was just four months postpartum.

“Being a rookie, it just feels right. I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life,” she said (via SI)

The photos from Jena Sims' 2025 Bermuda shoot are now available on the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit website. She was photographed by Ben Watts.

As she prepares to walk the runway at Swim Week 2025 in Miami, Sims will be joined by notable figures such as Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, and Brooks Nader.

