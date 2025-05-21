'My very first job' - Jena Sims recounts 'sentimental' experience as Sports Illustrated announces Swim Week celebration 

Jena Sims is heading back to where it all began. After attending Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Social Club in Manhattan, the model is gearing up for her next big event: Miami Swim Week.

The SI Swimsuit Social Club, held on May 16 and 17 at Moonlight Studios in New York City, was a two-day pop-up experience celebrating the launch of the 2025 issue. Sims was among the featured models, participating in panels and meet-and-greets with fans.

Following the New York event, SI Swimsuit announced its upcoming Swim Week celebration at W South Beach in Miami, scheduled for May 30 and 31. Sims reshared the teaser video on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement with a three-word reaction:

Jena Sims reshared the SI Swimsuit Instagram Post with 3 three-word reaction | IG/@jenasims

“I can’t wait.”

Sims followed that with a series of Instagram stories, sharing how meaningful the Miami event is to her.

"I am absolutely flying with the news that Sports Illustrated is coming back to Miami Swim week," she said in one of her Instagram stories.

Jena Sims shares about her week in Miami for the Swimsuit event | IG/@jenasims

"This was my very first job for Sports Illustrated. It would always be so sentimental to me because the very first time I walked in the show, I was seven months pregnant with a crew, and I was so terrified. But what made me feel less terrified was that I wasn't alone up there," she added.

She continued, "Crew is actually coming. He's not going to be on the runway with me. The show is actually way past his bedtime. But it was such a cool, wonderful, wonderful time."

Excited for her return to the runway, Sims added,

“It was such a fun show. They're actually selling tickets this year, so I will drop the link and I will see you there."

This year’s event will feature a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, an Après Swimsuit Pool Party, and a Saturday night runway show. Alongside Jena Sims, several big names will walk the ramp, including Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, and Brooks Nader.

Earlier this year, Sims was part of the SI Swimsuit 2025 photoshoot in Bermuda, shot by photographer Ben Watts. She has posted behind-the-scenes moments and images from the shoot on her Instagram account.

Jena Sims was honored with the Rookie of the Year award

During the launch event of the 2025 Swimsuit edition, Jena Sims was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year. Sims, who co-won the 2023 Swim Search, officially debuted with the magazine in 2024.

“I am so surprised, like, what?” Sims told Sports Illustrated while accepting the award.

During her rookie photoshoot, she shared her journey with SI Swimsuit, explaining that she applied for Swim Search three times before making it into the magazine.

“Being a rookie, it just feels right, I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life,” she added.

After returning home from New York following the launch event, Sims proudly placed her Rookie of the Year trophy on the display shelf beside her husband, Brooks Koepka's Mark H. McCormack Award, which he earned in 2019 for finishing the year as the world's No. 1 golfer.

