"Be there in 15" - Jena Sims shares photos from New York with 326K IG followers amid SI Swimsuit success

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, is currently in New York for a SI Swimsuit event. She was recently named Rookie of the Year by the publication.

Sims shared some snaps on her Instagram on Saturday (May 17) of herself in New York with her 326K followers. Sporting multicolored shorts with a matching collared black shirt, the social media personality could be seen walking the streets of Big Apple.

She paired her outfit with black knee high boots, black purse, hoops and minimal jewellery. The SI Swimsuit model opted to tie her hair in a tight ponytail. She captioned the five-photo carousel, writing:

"Be there in 15"

This is Jena Sims' second year working with SI Swimsuit. She was the 2023 Swim Search co-winner and did her first photoshoot with the brand in Mexico the following year. The model achieved this feat just months after giving birth to her and Brooks Koepka's son, Crew.

Earlier this year, she was in Bermuda for the for the photoshoot of SI Swimsuit's 2025 edition. The publication recently launched the issue. Actress Salma Hayek, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Jordan Chiles, model Lauren Chan, and gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne were featured on the cover this year.

"I am so surprised, like, what?" - Jena Sims on winning Rookie of the Year at SI Swimsuit

Jena Sims and MJ Day posing with the 'Rookie of the Year' trophy (Source: Getty)

Jena Sims was quite surprised after being crowned the Rookie of the Year at SI Swimsuit recently. She was posing at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York this week for the brand's launch party, when the editor-in-chief MJ Day presented her with the trophy.

"I am so surprised, like, what?" Sims exclaimed while receiving the award via SI Swimsuit.

Editor-in-chief MJ Day spoke highly of Sims' work ethic, her philantrophic efforts through her own non-profit organization Pageant of Hope and her role as a mother, back in 2024 (via SI Swimsuit).

"Jena embodies the tenacity, determination and dedication that we look for in all talent that represent our brand. She’s extremely hard working, champions her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, and gracefully balances the roles of devoted new mother and supportive wife, proving that strength and compassion go hand in hand."

Jena Sims had applied for the Swim Search three times before being accepted. During her rookie of the year campaign, she had mentioned that it was her "biggest goal" ever since she was a little child and had worked towards it her entire life. The social media influencer believed that she was exactly where she needed to be and it was the beginning of a "huge chapter" of her life.

