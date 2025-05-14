Brooks Koepka’s wife drops 4-word verdict on Livvy Dunne being on the cover of SI Swimsuit

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, began her second year working with SI Swimsuit in 2025. Earlier this year, she was in Bermuda for a photoshoot with the iconic brand.

Ad

SI Swimsuit recently released its 2025 covers, featuring multiple personalities such as actress Salma Hayek, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Jordan Chiles, model Lauren Chan, and gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne.

SI Swimsuit described Dunne as "More than an athlete. More than a model" in the caption of the post that launched her cover. The editor-in-chief of SI Swimsuit, MJ Day, recognized Dunne's contribution in "demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business, and digital influence".

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, showed her appreciation for Olivia Dunne in four words in the comment section as she wrote:

"She's my role model"

Jena Simis' comment (Image via @si_swimsuit)

Sims was the 2024 rookie at SI Swimsuit after being named the co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search. She did her first photoshoot in Mexico, a few months after giving birth to her and Brooks Koepka's son, Crew.

Ad

"I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages" - Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, shared an Instagram post releasing pictures from her photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

Ad

The 36-year-old was seen posing in different swimsuits at beach locations in Bermuda. The eight-picture carousel post was headlined by a close-up photo of Sims smiling to the camera. She mentioned that it was her "favorite" one from the shoot.

Jena Sims penned a heartfelt note in the caption highlighting the preparation that went behind the shoot. The social media personality also busted the notion that SI Swimsuit models are "just girls in bikinis" and expressed her appreciation for all the models gracing the iconic brand's covers and pages.

Ad

"I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. SI Swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you MJ Day and the SI Swimsuit team."

Ad

Along with Sims, many other known personalities from the sporting, modelling, and social media world have appeared in the 2025 edition of SI Swimsuit, including Nelly Korda, Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, Ilona Maher, Suni Lee, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, and Alix Earle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More