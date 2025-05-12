Olivia Dunne reveals details ahead of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch

Former LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne is set to make her third consecutive appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. As the magazine prepares for its 2025 launch week, Dunne shared some glimpses of fitting rooms and preparations.

In a series of Instagram stories, Olivia Dunne showcased posters of past SI Swimsuit covers, racks of trial outfits, and a fitting room in SoHo, New York. She captioned the first story.

“@si_swimsuit launch week! (Best photoshoot yet👀)".

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@livvydunne)

In the next story, Dunne posted a mirror selfie, wearing a sleek white strap top paired with high-waist, relaxed-fit frayed-hem jeans. She wrote:

"fittings:)"

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2023 edition, shot on the beaches of Puerto Rico. At the time, she was in the midst of her gymnastics season at LSU and was granted just one day off for the shoot. She returned for the magazine's 60th anniversary edition the next year and was photographed in Portugal.

Dunne's third feature for the 2025 issue was shot in Bermuda and will be released this month. In previous reveals, she gave a preview of her swimsuit shoot, including a leopard print leather bikini and a zebra print strapless one-piece styled with a baseball cap.

Sports Illustrated will release its 2025 issue with a two-day event, the SI Swimsuit Social Club, on May 16-17 in Manhattan. This year’s edition will feature Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, Ilona Maher and Olivia Dunne.

Dunne, who retired from gymnastics in April after 20 years in the sport, has had an impressive career. She joined LSU in 2020 and was a regular in its lineup during her first two seasons. Although injuries limited her appearances, she made eight floor appearances in the 2024 season. The American gymnast also helped lead LSU to its first NCAA championship title in 2024.

Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot

Olivia Dunne at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne returns for the third time with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and has been associated with the brand since 2023.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dunne opened up about how the shoot helped her embrace her identity and feel more confident in her skin.

“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you," Dunne said.

"Which is something I still work on to this day. In the sport of gymnastics, (body image is) a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin,” she added.

Beyond the magazine, Dunne has also partnered with brands like Vuori, Nautica, Crocs, American Eagle and Forever 21.

