Olivia Dunne turns up to LSU Alumni event weeks after retirement from NCAA Gymnastics

Former NCAA gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne recently returned to her LSU roots. The youngster attended her first-ever LSU alumni event, and was quick to share a glimpse of her outing with fans.

Dunne signed with Louisiana State University in late 2019, and began competing for the team the next year. In her freshman season with the LSU Tigers, the gymnast quickly proved her expertise on the uneven bars, becoming a regular on the line-up for the equipment. The 22-year-old went on to compete for LSU for four more seasons, and was part of the team that claimed the national championships in 2024.

In 2025, Olivia Dunne called time on her gymnastics career after the Tigers failed to make it past the national semifinals. Recently, just weeks after stepping back from LSU and the NCAA, the youngster attended the 2025 LSUNY Metro Alumni Crawfish Boil. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a snap of herself at the event in New York City, writing,

“First LSU Alumni event.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Apart from winning the 2025 national championship alongside the LSU team, Dunne's time with the Tigers also saw her earn the 2021 WCGA All-American honors as well as the 2021 and 2024 WCGA Academic All-America honors.

Olivia Dunne attends the Kentucky Derby

Dunne at the Kentucky Derby (Image Source: Getty)

Outside of gymnastics, Olivia Dunne is also an influencer, boasting a large following across various social media platform. The American first rose to fame during her freshman year in college, when she began sharing videos of herself performing flips on the beach. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the best-known collegiate athletes in the nation.

Most recently, Dunne attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby, where she was bestowed with the honor of announcing the ‘riders up’ call. Reflecting on attending her first Kentucky Derby, the gymnast had told Access Hollywood,

“You know what, the Kentucky Oaks is just iconic and this is my first time ever at the Kentucky Derby, so I'm so excited. Everyone looks amazing, these outfits are to die for it's going to be a blast.”

After the event, Dunne shared snaps of herself at Churchill Downs on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her outing.

Since retiring from NCAA Gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has been making the most of her time off. Outside of attending the Kentucky Derby, the American has also paid a visit to Los Angeles to support her boyfriend Paul Skenes at his MLB game.

