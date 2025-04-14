After facing pickpocketing in 2022 appearance, Olivia Dunne reveals reason behind Coachella absence

The prominent artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne recently shared her thoughts on why she would not be attending the 2025 Coachella music festival. Through her official TikTok handle, the LSU Tigers member expressed her inability to attend the music festival due to two reasons.

The gymnast attended the music festival in 2022 but, unfortunately, lost her phone and wallet as she became a victim of pickpocketing. She also recently disclosed her thoughts, warning individuals to take care of their belongings before entering the festival due to the increased number of theft cases.

Through her official TikTok handle, the gymnast expressed her thoughts to a fan who asked why she wasn't attending the 2025 Coachella music festival. She replied,

“Because I have school and gymnastics”

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's TikTok featuring her comments | Credits: TikTok/@livvy

The 2025 Coachella spans over two weekends, from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20. The NCAA Championships will take place from April 16 to 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Olivia Dunne will not be participating in the 2025 NCAA championship as she is suffering from an avulsion fracture in her patella, a serious knee injury. The severe injury has kept Olivia Dunne out of the competition, and she was also unable to participate in the last LSU Tigers home meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre.

Olivia Dunne reflects on the NIL platform for collegiate athletes

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

The notable artistic gymnast is considered the highest-earning athlete in NCAA women's athletics and has multiple NIL deals with brands. During her interview last year in September with GQ Sports, the New Jersey native reflected on her thoughts on the emerging NIL opportunities and trends. She mentioned,

“Most women's sports don't have professional leagues, so it's really important for girls to capitalize on their NIL while they're still in college. Usually it's like an old man talking about football when they're complaining about this, but I think it's great for women, and I think that everyone deserves their rights to their name, image, and likeness. It's theirs! Put yourself in a student athlete's shoes, then you would understand. And it is life-changing. My life is so different now.”

Her team, the No.1 ranked LSU Tigers, won their sixth SEC Championship title in the history of the program and their 15th NCAA Regional title, concluding the regional final with a score of 198.050, advancing to the NCAA Championships.

