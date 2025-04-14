Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman makes feelings known about Olivia Dunne's LSU defending the NCAA Championships title

Aly Raisman recently shared her excitement while anticipating the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Raisman expressed her confidence in Olivia Dunne's LSU squad following their first historic championship victory last year.

LSU defeated California, Utah, and Florida last year to win the program's first-ever championship title. The team also earned the qualification for this year's championships after dominating the Penn State regional final over Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

Former Olympic champion Raisman, who is now serving as a commentator at the NCAA faceoffs, expressed her view about LSU, stating the program is displaying promising performances despite being the defending champions. She highlighted LSU's calm and relaxed approach during the meets despite the pressure.

"I have been really impressed by the way LSU has come into this season with this intensity but also yet this calm confidence and I think that's really hard to do when you are coming from being the national champion," Raisman said on All Things Gymnastics Podcast. "I have watched LSU this season and to me, it doesn't seem like they are not feeling that pressure in this sense that I think maybe other people would feel if they were reigning national champions."

"I think that they sense this extra confidence when they walk into the arena, they feel this sense of calm and assurance and they really trust their training and each other. There is something about the way they compete and having so much pride in being a part of LSU, it's really exciting and impressive to watch," she added.

Aly Raisman expresses her joy after attending the SEC Championships

Aly Raisman attends the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit in New York City. (Photo Getty Images)

Aly Raisman recently expressed joy while sharing her experience of the 2025 SEC Championships, where she was seen serving in her new role as a commentator. Following her illustrious gymnastics career with multiple world championships and Olympic medals, Raisman stepped into the new role of analyst in January 2024 during the NCAA Championships. She recently attended the SEC championships held on March 22, 2025, and wrote about her experience.

"SEC championships!! THAT WAS FUN," Raisman wrote. "Congrats to all the gymnasts. I know they work so hard & it’s not easy to go out there & compete. I loved watching. I have enjoyed getting to know these athletes & reconnecting with many too ✨"

The LSU Tigers won the 2025 SEC Championships after overpowering Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn.

