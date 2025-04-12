Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne issues warning to Coachella-goers after brutal past experience

Paul Skenes currently has his entire focus on Major League Baseball, but Olivia Dunne has some additional time on her hands. Dunne is one of the most famous people on social media, and her most recent attention-grabbing video came from TikTok.

Occasionally, Dunne critiques her followers' behavior, but her latest video took a different approach, serving as a public service announcement. This time, Skene's girlfriend is warning followers about the dangers of what can happen at Coachella.

"In honor of Coachella weekend, I'm here to remind you to hold on to your phone. I left school during finals week in 2022, went to Coachella, got my phone and wallet stolen, and couldn't get back to school to take my finals," Dunne said.

While Dunne doesn't have proof as to who stole her phone, she was quick to point out one specific group of people.

"I didn't hear one thing about pickpocketers, and there were like hundreds of people at the Apple store the next day with no phones...Hold on to your phones," she added.

Coachella is an annual arts festival that is held in California, and it typically draws more than 200,000 fans each weekend. Dunne has been given the opportunity to attend huge events, and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has turned into a massive celebrity as well.

Paul Skenes' shy nature provided an early challenge to Olivia Dunne in the relationship

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first met when they were both playing sports at Louisiana State University, but it was not love at first sight. Skenes and Dunne were recently featured in GQ Magazine, and they were asked how things eventually took off between the two.

Both Skenes and Dunne were quick to point out that the Pittsburgh Pirates ace was shy at first, but the gymnast made sure that things worked out.

"He was shy."

"Kind of reserved," Skenes added.

"Reserved, yes," Dunne replied. "But I had an ambition to get to know him."

On April 2, GQ Sports shared an early release of the photos on Instagram, and there was a quote from Olivia Dunne shared in the caption as well.

“'Whenever we come back to Louisiana, it’s like the first time we met,' Livvy says'" read the caption.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have done a great job of supporting each other while also focusing on their athletic careers.

